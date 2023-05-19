Nigeria Needs Strong Laws To Protect Endangered Species – NGO

In celebration of the 2023 World Endangered Species Day, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Wild Africa Fund has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the threats facing endangered species in Nigeria.

The NGO in a statement issued on Friday called on Nigerians to protect country’s endangered species while also urging the Federal Government to pass the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill.

Wild Africa Fund Nigeria Representative, Kelechukwu Iruoma, said Nigeria is home to numerous wild animals such as pangolins, lions, chimpanzees, elephants, gorillas, vultures, manatees, and parrots but these animals are now endangered and at risk of extinction due to poaching for bushmeat consumption and illegal wildlife trade and habitat destruction.

Iruoma said these animals now categorised in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species are also threatened by deforestation and illegal logging due to encroachment by local communities for agricultural expansion.

He said, “When wild animals are endangered, it means only a few of them are left in the wild and the continued threats to these species will further reduce the animal population or make them become extinct in the near future while negatively impacting biodiversity and destroying the ecosystem.

“Our iconic giraffes, rhinos, and cheetahs have already gone into extinction due to illegal wildlife activities. It will be disastrous for Nigeria to lose its remaining endangered animals.

“These endangered species play significant roles in preserving the ecosystem. Pangolins, for example, consume about 70 million insects in a year to regulate the insect population numbers so that crops can grow.

“Only strong laws and enforcement can protect our endangered species and make Nigeria number one in wildlife conservation in West Africa.”

Wild Africa Fund also commended the Federal High Court’s conviction and sentencing of two Nigerians to four years imprisonment for conspiracy and unlawful possession of 839.4kg of pangolin scales and 145 kg of elephant tusks after pleading guilty to the charges brought against them by the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS).

The founder of Wild Africa Fund, Peter Knights, congratulated the Nigeria Customs Service and the prosecutors for this historic conviction and urges them to continue the great work to bring an end to all forms of wildlife crime in Nigeria.

“We hope this signals a new era for Nigeria to become the regional leader in policing and prosecuting wildlife crime,” says Knights.