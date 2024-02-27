Nigeria needs strong institutions for survival, says VC

The President/Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Prof Ademola Tayo has hinged the nation’s economic recovery on the improvement of the quality and standards of its educational institutions, especially the tertiary institutions. He stated this in his keynote address delivered at the 9th Annual International Academic Conference on Accounting and Finance, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in collaboration with Babcock University and African Accounting and Financial Association (AAFA). Tayo, who spoke on the theme of the conference: “Building a Virile Economy Through Industrial Revolution, Technology Advancements and Creative Capacity Development,” said Nigeria needs institutions that are very strong and robust to withstand the storms of life and rejuvenate the economy.

“Only countries with strong educational institutions will experience a stable economy. Today, when we look at countries with stable economies you will find out that they have strong institutions and therefore Nigeria, as a matter of urgency, needs to improve its institutional quality, and ICAN has a big role to play in that respect,” he said. Therefore, the Vice-Chancellor called on all professionals to use their influence to rescue the nation from its current economic challenges, saying: “We will have a stable economy if our institutions are doing what is expected of them.”

Tayo, however, lauded ICAN for what it is doing to bridge academics with practice, even as he stated: “When each institution stands on its own, we have a lot to lose. Any institution that is worth its salt should bring its professionals to impact the walls of the classroom, like ICAN has always done. We need to rethink about bringing professionals to rejig the academic world.” He challenged participants on the need to come out with actionable strategies that would foster a relationship between theory and practice. In another development, a total of 17 graduates of the private university, owned by the Seventh-Day Adventist, obtained First Class in the November 2023 Nigerian Law School Bar Final Examinations just by the Council of Legal Education. According to the results, the 17 students were said to represent five per cent of the total candidates from all faculties of Law in Nigeria who sat the examination.

Basking in the euphoria of the sterling performance of the university’s students in the examination, the Director Communication and Marketing for the institution, Dr Joshua Suleiman, said this figure was the highest that Babcock University has so far produced at the Law School. In 2021, Babcock University produced 10 First Class graduates at the Nigerian Law School, with Mayowa Abiru emerging as the overall best student in the Bar Examinations. However, he noted that a student of the university, Emmanuella Ekwale, has been awarded the 2023 Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) Scholar for her outstanding performance in the examinations conducted by the body. The President/Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Ademola Tayo was said to have sent congratulatory messages to the students for their incredible feats, even as he noted that the achievements of the students underscored the significance of the teaching and learning approach at Babcock University, and the commitment to shaping the human mind and society through impactful quality education and faculty