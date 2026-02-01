The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said that Nigeria can only work when it is built from the grassroots through strong, secure and productive communities.

Speaking after receiving a traditional title from the Bachama Kingdom in Adamawa State, Adebayo described the Bachama nation as an integral part of Nigeria, noting that the fate of the community was inseparable from the fate of the country.

Adebayo said, “The development of this land is the development of Nigeria because Nigeria is not an idea; it is the land and the people.”

He described Numan and its surrounding areas as a “paradise entrusted to the people,” stressing that Nigerians must take responsibility for cultivating the land, sharing resources with justice, and raising families in safety and dignity.

Adebayo criticised what he called the over-centralisation of governance, arguing that efforts to build Nigeria from Lagos and later Abuja had failed.

“The only time Nigeria will work is when we create Nigeria from the communities,” he said, adding that true national strength would be measured by the safety of households, the education of children, and the ability of young people to grow without fear.

He stressed that development should ensure that families can farm, raise livestock peacefully, educate their children and contribute meaningfully to the economy from their local communities.

Drawing comparisons with countries such as the United States, Germany and Russia, Adebayo said great nations were built by citizens who thrived in their villages and towns with access to electricity, water, security and opportunities.

He called for a Nigeria where people would no longer be forced to abandon their ancestral homes in search of survival in major cities.