Nigeria Needs Strong Enforcement To Deal With Internet Fraud — Experts

Technology and innovation expect Jide Awe and Tinu- ola Popoola say Nigeria needs stronger enforcement and improved capacity within law enforcement to deal with internet fraud. Awe, a Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), told the News Agency of Nigeria yesterday that prosecuting criminals and recovering stolen money would assist in sending the right message.

He said: “Many people still fall victim to internet scams because they are simply not aware of the risks of internet fraud. The poor level of public awareness is another factor. “As digital adoption grows, there is a corresponding need to raise public awareness about the risks of internet fraud and to take steps to bolster cybersecurity and secure data. “Public awareness and learning must be ongoing, as new threats continue to emerge and cybercriminals constantly develop new ways to commit fraud.”

Awe said tough economic conditions can be a contributing factor to internet fraud, add- ing that when people struggle to make ends meet, they become more vulnerable to scams that promise easy money. “Increased internet access stands out as a major contributory factor to internet fraud. “The dramatic rise in the number of people with internet access has consequently led to an increase in potential victims for internet fraudsters.

Popoola, a System Analyst and Cyber Safety Advocate, said internet fraud was on the rise due to unfavorable economic policies not encouraging the growth of small businesses. She said: “Poor economic state of the country, high rate of poverty among citizens, unemployment, lack of financial education and money management knowledge for youth can cause fraud. “Greed and peer pressure effect (wanting to be like their mates) can also contribute to internet fraud among others.”