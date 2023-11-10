Nigeria Needs Strict Enforcement Of Pension Act To Grow Industry – Trustfund

…as Trustfund hits N1trn Assets base

Nigeria’s contributory pension industry has been projected to be a strong base for economic growth if only the laws were strictly enforced by relevant authorities.

This was the solution proffered by a pension expert, the Chief Executive Officer of Trustfund Pensions, Mr Uche Ihechere.

Ihechere, who disclosed this on Friday at a media parley in Abuja, said the Pension Act has made adequate provisions for the effective operation of the system in Nigeria, for the benefit of all stakeholders.

While he urged strict enforcement of all pension laws he also said pension subscribers should leverage the Pension Act to ensure that their rights were protected.

He disclosed that Trustfund Pensions, which he heads has always been guided by the Act in all its operations, noting that over two decades, the organisation has gained stakeholders’ confidence, and has hit N1 trillion naira in ” Assets Under Management ” ( AUM).

He said, “For us here at Trustfund, it’s all about the Next Phase; the next phase of our strategy implementations, the next phase for our customers’ growth, the next phase for our business development and the next phase of targeted milestones.”

“We truly are delighted to celebrate the achievement of 1 trillion Naira in AUM in the pension industry. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to our customers, our dedication to financial excellence, and the hard work of our dedicated team backed by a strong and committed Board. We are proud to be a trusted partner in helping individuals secure their financial future and look forward to continuing our mission with even greater zeal.”

“Trustfund will continue to build upon this achievement, pushing the boundaries of financial innovation, and striving to set new benchmarks in the pension industry. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and providing them with the peace of mind they deserve.”