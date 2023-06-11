Nigeria Needs Senate President With Strong Character –Tanko Yakasai

Hon Tanko Yakasai is a northern politician and one-time Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters in the Second Republic. In this interview with MUHAMMAD KABIR, he speaks about the current imbroglio over selecting National Assembly leadership and other national issues

What is your view about the current imbroglio over National Assembly leadership?

I want to say that it is not a matter for debate. Every Nigerian who met the constitutional requirements of being a member of our National Assembly particularly a person elected into the Upper Chamber is unquestionably qualified to aspire to occupy the position of the Senate President.

Be that as it may, I must say, without fear of contradiction that there are a number of senators who are eminently qualified to aspire to that very position of the 10th Senate President. At the moment I do not know all the personalities that are interested in or are aspiring to occupy the position.

I do not know their pedigree, their numbers and where they come from. You donâ€™t need to belabour yourself in looking for a competent Nigerian to be elected into the position of the number three citizen of our country at this moment of history.

There are many in Nigeria. How do we pick one person in the multitude?Â

You can get them from every part of the North and the South of our dear country.

But dont we need unity by representation?

We have a President from the South- West; Vice president from the North-East; the chairman of the ruling party from the North-Central; Speaker North-West; Dep- uty-Speaker, South-East, it can only be fair the Senate President to emerge from the South-South.

Even though the other three key positions are occupied by Muslims, I make bold to say that it will be fair and just for the unity of our great country for a Christian to emerge as the Senate President.

Who do you think should do the job?Â

Senator Godswill Akpabio: two-time Governor of Akwa Ibom State, former Minister, a serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He is a bridge-builder.

Is he that popular?

There is no gainsaying the fact that Senator Akpabio has proved his onions in all the positions of leadership he has occupied, both elective and appointment. He has shown traits of being a symbol of national unity.

As an elder statesman, my job is to monitor people and events, give my candid advice or opinion on how best to drive the vehicle of our great nation to the best destination. Senator Akpabio is from the South-South.

Though I may not guess his age and antecedents while growing up, my several encounters and interactions with him convinced me that he came from a humble background. He has been favoured by the leadership of his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He has also been favoured by our dear President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In political calculations across the globe, it is always a norm that the ruling party shops for persons of strong character within the Executive and Legislature who can work with one mind and spirit in delivering its manifesto.

I speak out of experience, as a one-time Adviser to the President, on National Assembly Matters. That was in the Second Republic. Going forward, I seize this opportunity to appeal to other contestants to reason with the decision of their party leadership.

Is the contest hitting up the polity?

They should show respect and display loyalty to their party so that their manifesto will sail even higher; and Nigerians will enjoy the dividends of democracy.

I make bold to say that I am like a father to Senator Akpabio, just like I am to many of us here. I need not to bother you with the positions I have held in rendering services to our dear country.

I supposed to have even asked, who is Tanko Yakasai?

But I have to give you a little background of my humble self. I was born in Kano City in 1925, about 98 years now. I am the only one surviving out of the three children of my father. I am the only male child.

