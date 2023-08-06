Nigeria Needs Right Mental Attitude To Tackle Challenges – Clergy

The founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church, Apostle Dr John Okoriko has said many problems facing Nigeria can be tackled by using the right mental approach to leadership.

Preaching in Uyo on Sunday during the monthly interactive service on the theme “I Will Fast Likewise ” Okoriko said though fasting and prayer can be used to provide spiritual solutions, using the mental and right approach can bring solutions to many problems facing the nation.

He mentioned the benefits of fasting and prayer as elimination of the body, cleansing of body cells, mental orderliness, promoting longevity and spiritual upliftment.

Okoriko listed Nigeria’s problems to include: Corruption, inflation, insecurity, poor economy, inadequate infrastructure, energy crisis and insincerity of leaders.

Okoriko who announced the annual long fast for 2023 stated that fasting can help to detoxify the body system and lift the spirit of individuals while the right approach to solving problems is appropriate for lasting solutions to numerous issues in Nigeria.

” The pace of development of any nation is a function of the level of spiritual awareness and the desire to provide real service to humanity by leaders of any country.

” The predicament Nigeria is passing through now is basically the mindset of leaders. That is the truth.

A Guest Speaker Dr Nse Ukpong disclosed that no amount of prayer and fasting without concrete action by leaders can bring solutions to the problems of Nigeria.

Ukpong maintained that though many have deduced that Nigeria’s problems have defiled prayers and fasting, he believed that the right mental person with the right system can proffer solutions to the nation’s problems.

” There is no amount of prayer that can change unless you pray that we have somebody with a sound mental system ready to serve, otherwise we can not make it.

Ukpong mentioned willingness to serve and having the right mental attitude as the panacea to problems confronting Nigeria.

” The willingness to serve is another factor that can be used to solve Nigeria’s problems.

“One can be willing to serve but the idea to solve problems is not there. One may also have a desire to serve but no idea to bring solutions to problems.

Ukpong observed that Nigerians are only religious in public office and at the same time preside over corruption and siphoning of state funds under their watch.

” While they are fasting and praying, they are stealing millions of naira because their mind is not there in the prayer and fasting. When you are fasting your mind is with God, you will not be able to steal millions belonging to the public “he said.