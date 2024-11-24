Nigeria needs patriotic, focused leaders, not just single term, says Bagos

Share

Hon Dachung Musa Bagos is a former member of the Federal House of Representatives elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP). In this interview on Channels Television, he spoke on the recently approved loan for Nigeria and other national issues

You were in the House of Representatives. How do you see the rejection of the Bill seeking for six years of single term for both governors and the president of the country?

Looking at the presentation of the Bill by Honourable Ugochinyere Ikenga and 35 others, and looking at the title of the Bill, along with the fundamental issues, elections issues and recognising geo-political zones, that Bill bothers on maginalisation. But the problem I have with the Bill is how they put everything in one basket, because the issue of one single term should have come in separate bills from that of geopolitical zones and that of election, so that Nigerians and the National Assembly would have time to digest the issues one by one.

This is because the issue of one single term will require the amendment of Section 135 of the Constitution. If I were in the House the feeling that I would have gotten was that of proper coordination and lobbying in addressing the bill as it is. If you are amending Section 135, which Section of the Constitution are you introducing to address the issue of geo-political zones?

Again, other issues that have to do with date of election are handled by different sections of the Constitution and the Electoral Act. So that has made the bill to be so cumbersome and confusing at the end of the day. But again, looking at the issues of one by one, the issue of single term, the agitation that Nigeria should move towards parliamentary system, all these issues about increasing cost of governance, leadership recruitment and godfatherism or patriotism? This is because leadership recruitment is what has given us the problems we have now.

Whatever amendment we might have at the need of the day, it is the same people that we will recycle without looking at patriotism, ideology and national development. So, whatever amendment we want to do, it is the same person who will run either one term or two terms. If he lacks ideology and patriotism, then we will be moving in cycles.

We need to have a national discussion on some of the issues that affect us as a people. It is not safe to leave these issues in the hands of politicians. But when we have every Nigerian, having a yes or no vote on every section for amendment, in the form of referendum, we will make a headway, otherwise, it will be a four-year cycle without any way out.

We have at the front burner – do we adopt parliamentary system over presidential system in order to cut cost of governance; issue of one term, which I remember former President Goodluck Jonathan advocated, but the 2014 confab had addressed most of these issues. Have we gone back to the report? It does not matter that a PDP government convoked the confab, chaired by Justice Kutugi. Let’s look at the report, because it was a gathering of over 400 Nigerians, including lawyers, national leaders and the civil society people. The report contains issues that should be addressed via a referendum.

Looking at how far we have come, do you think there is any sense in throwing out this proposal for a single term, though it has been rejected, Nigerians have the right to know what this template is all about?

Absolutely, there is a sense in putting up anything, but like I said earlier, the issue of sensitisation matters. For instance, if Nigerians are looking at this person who has one term is not doing the right thing, let him go, it is a decision of Nigerians. And again, we still have the other side of the coin, that if the person is not performing, he has six years, but the other side of the coin is that if the person is not performing, we have four years to vote him out. That entirely brings us back to what I said earlier about leadership recruitment.

When Nelson Mandela was fighting for freedom of the South Africans, and he became the President, he said he had been able to accomplish whatever he needed to do in the first term. So, until we start having leaders that are patriotic and full of ideology to get the job done within two years, things will remain the same.

I always used my governor as an example. What Governor Caleb has done in one years, it was not done in Plateau State in the last eight years. When you begin to have leaders with ideology, who know the job and hit the ground running; within four years, they achieve great things. Even when they leave, nobody will grumble. When we get to that level, the issue of single or double terms will not be of any concern to anyone.

And then to the issue that we have about the cost of governance, Nigerians are saying they want a single term, single term of six years of a bad leader or let me not use a bad leader, but a leader that does not have ideology, then you know it is going to be a very painful six years. If you have a leader with focus and ideology, you will have a fruitful six years. It all boils down to the leadership recruitment pattern and ideology of the political parties.

Today, the American voted for Trump not because of his name but his ideology and tomorrow they can vote for a Democrat for the same reason. It is high time we started to identify ourselves, not by our zones but ideology, patriotism, good leadership, how to get the job done and agenda. Nigerians want adequate medicare, security that will enable them to drive on the streets of Abuja by 10 am and nobody is being kidnapped.

This was Nigeria 30 or 40 year ago and that is a question some of us have been asking the elders, that in the 1960s and 70s, as soon as finished school, an employment letter was waiting for you; you got to the hospital, you got your drugs. What has now happened? Why are we not getting the same thing? Where is the disconnect? We need a forum to mentor leaders and not to mentor politicians.

The other day, the Nigerian Customs said they have hit their revenue target of N3 trillion for 2024, among other gains, how do you see the government’s current move to take a N1.7 trillion loan to fix the deficit?

I am no longer in the House, but in the last assembly, if you followed our activities, we were against most of these loans. The loans that we are collecting recently or previously have turned us to a country that is already nose-diving, because we are taking loans; what is the template for their repayment? We are not a producing nation. We are not industrialised, neither are we an exporting nation. A lot of issues are wrong with our loan pattern. It is like when an individual takes out a loan to feed, pay students’ school fees. The question is how are you going to repay such loans?

Today we are talking about tax reforms, such that there will be an increased tax burden from next year. Our borrowing ratio is getting to about 10 per cent annually and this is very dangerous to us as a country. I am not an economist but inflation may continue to be on the rise. We are not producing, not exporting, I don’t see any magic.

The only industry engaging Nigerians today is either the state or federal government. The only place you have a huge number of people today are either the churches or mosques. I don’t see them in industries. It is the other way round in China and many developed countries.

Even the loans we take are being used for debt servicing. Nigerians need to be involved in every critical decision that is being taken, not just the National Assembly populated by politicians, because these things have to do with their livelihood. These loans have to be broken down. Nigerians need to be told what they are for.

In the United States, you will observe that the Press Secretary to the President briefs the press more than three times daily, on every single meeting or every decision that has been taken. But here, unless, I don’t know, even getting a spokesperson is a confusing issue. Out of the three presidential spokespersons, we don’t know who is going to be held accountable or who is saying what about the President.

I am not in support of the loan approved for the President because as we speak, I am aware that I am indebted as a Nigerian, not just as a country. I saw an analysis the other day that with this new loan every Nigerian is now owing about N600,000. But how can that translate to improvement in our livelihood, that with such money on my credit card, I can access healthcare, I can access electricity, I can access good education, I can access good roads, I can afford food in the market and all? I should be able to know what we are servicing. So that is what we are asking the government. Come out clear and clean to tell Nigerians, not just the National Assembly, these are the reasons.

Today, we are in the month of November and the 2025 budget, we are told, will be presented to the National Assembly very soon, yet the National Assembly has not discussed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, (MTEF) which should have been there in the last two months for the National Assembly to discuss and know what the MTEF is all about. Every MTEF is what will guide and gauge your economic framework, but till today, that has not been done. These things need to be well spelt out. What are the capital components of the budget? Where is the support or is it a bailout to industries? What bailout or support for civil servants? A lot of issues that the economic team of the President needs to look at.

How do you see the arrest of Simon Ekpa, the second in command in the IPOB leadership and possible impact on the agitation in the South-East, given how volatile that region can be? How should the government be responding so that things don’t go down the hill?

Every form of oppression will always have an expression. And if the issue of Niger Delta was solved within two years by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, I believe that the situation in other zones can be resolved if our leaders, the president, his cabinet and South-East leaders can sit down to look at the issues. I am so positive about that.

Most of those who have led agitation in various parts of the country did so because they were uncomfortable with what they saw in the government of the country. In view of what is going on in the South-East, I think there should be a national discussion with South-East leaders and the government. That is the appropriate channel to address the issue.

We have been advocating for equality in the National Assembly to reflect the federal character principle. The only institution today that reflects that principle is the Senate where each state has three senators, but in the House of Reps, there is serious marginalisation. Lagos and Kano have Rep members each, while Plateau 11. That puts some states at advantage over others. So, until that full equal representation comes into play, there will continue to be agitations.

In the South-East, we have five states, while in another zone, the figure is different. The total National Assembly members in the South-East is the number of assembly members of two states in the North-West. Until we address the issue of inequality, there will be expression of displeasure because people who are oppressed will always vent their displeasure.

