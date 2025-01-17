Nigeria Needs N18trn To Fix 2,064 Road Projects – Umahi

Share

…Insists FG must borrow for implementation.

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, on Friday, asserted that Nigeria needs about N18 trillion to implement 2,064 road projects inherited by President Bola Tinubu.

Umahi made this assertion while defending the 2024 budget performance just as he also presented the 2025 budget estimates of the Ministry.

He explained that the projects were valued at about N13 trillion, but noted that reviewing the projects in line with the current economic realities in the country, it would take not less than N18 trillion to execute the projects.

The Minister stressed that fixing the roads would be a catalyst for the country’s economic growth, as well as eliminate hunger in the land because road infrastructure activities create a lot of economic activities.

He also insisted that Nigerians must encourage President Bola Tinubu to borrow money to fund the numerous pending road projects across the country, arguing that since the President could not manufacture money, he should be encouraged to borrow.

His words: “What we are saying is that it is not a matter of how much that is needed to fix all the roads. All the roads cannot be fixed in one year or in two years. Remember that the President inherited 2064 projects, totalling N13 trillion. If you review those projects in line with market realities now, it should be close to 18 trillion.

“And so, when the President, who is an economist, who has gone through all the segments of what we’re passing through, by reason of his experiences, and is making efforts to borrow money to do these projects, then the public will be doubting our knowledge.

“They won’t allow me to relate that there’s no exit. So I want the public, and that’s what I’m telling the National Assembly, and we are on the same page with the National Assembly. We have to borrow money to fix the roads.

“The roads, when fixed, is a catalyst to economic growth. And it also eliminates hunger. Because road infrastructure activities create a lot of economic activities.

“Also, those who are selling sand, chippings, mamaput, rocks, and so on and so forth will be in business. And there will be a lot of activities. So we need to pay attention and encourage Mr. President to borrow money. He cannot manufacture money. He has to be encouraged. Because a man is trying to put money in your pocket.

“You say he’s trying to steal your money. That’s very discouraging. So road infrastructure cannot be fixed by mere yearly budgetary allocations. It has to be given plenty of attention.

Senator Umahi expressed his frustration on fixing Nigerian roads due to paucity of funds arising from meagre yearly budgetary provisions, saying “I’ve not failed in many of my life engagements but I’m feeling frustrated with fixing of roads in Nigeria with funds that are not in any way, tangible for what are required. This is the reason why special funds in the form of loans are needed to be taken for road infrastructure in the country.”

Apparently sympathizing with the Minister, members of the Committee, one after another commended him for making the best use of the meagre budgetary allocations and concurred with his suggestion for alternative funding of road infrastructure across the country.

They specifically declared that the N827 billion proposed allocation for the Ministry for road fixing in 2025 is insignificant to enormous works on ground.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Barinada Mpigi, stressed the need to give attention to the various road projects going on across the country, saying that while individuals can own private airports, roads belong to everybody.

He said: “I recommend that you can pass the ball from here and of course at any time do know that the 109 Senators including the Senate President want the project back at home.

Sometimes when people look at the National Assembly asking for projects in their homes, it is not because the National Assembly just wanted to do that project in their house. You said something today and let me quote you.

“You said, no matter how people think of owning a private jet people can get their private jets. Somebody said that. And the private jets can land at a private airport. But the roads, nobody can own a road on these roads.

“If they are moving all the way from Sokoto, they cannot decide to say don’t use this road because it’s a private road. On that note, first Minister, please come and be in charge and we will invite you again.”

