Nigeria Needs N142bn To Tackle Air Navigation Deficiencies –Experts

Aviation experts have called on the Federal Government to amend the N712 billion allocation for the total rebuilding of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Terminal to include another N142.4 billion to tackle serious Air Navigation Services (ANS), which encompasses a range of services crucial for the safe and efficient operation of aircraft.

There are indications that the Federal Government is shopping for the amount to improve Nigeria’s airspace infrastructure architecture that would improve efficient air traffic management.

Some of the equipment needed to boost the nation’s airspace reliability are Surface Movement Radar (SMR), N22 billion to eliminate runway incursions, Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) recruitment and training to fill 42% staffing deficit, N25 billion and cyber security to prevent system-wide collapses at N12.4 billion.

Consequently, airlines lose $50 million yearly in fuel and delays due to ANS inefficiencies, a situation that erodes investor confidence when airports lack ANS resilience. These services include air traffic management, communication, navigation, surveillance, meteorological information for air navigation, aeronautical information services, and search and rescue.

ANS providers ensure that aircraft can travel safely from one point to another by providing the necessary infrastructure and services. The Chief Executive Officer of Belujane Konsult, Mr. Chris Aligbe, who spoke to New Telegraph on wide-ranging issues, expressed concern over the country’s obsolete air navigation infrastructure.