Nigeria Needs More College Of Educations – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday said that despite having about 205 federal, state and privately owned colleges of education across the country, the number still remains inadequate to meet the educational needs of the country.

Abbas, who disclosed this at a public hearing on ten bills to establish new Colleges of Education said that the growing demand for education in the country makes the demand for more colleges of education imperative.

He said “Currently, Nigeria has about 205 federal, state and privately-owned colleges of education.

“On face value, this number looks substantial. However, when considered against the backdrop of Nigeria’s population of about 230 million, with over 60% under the age of 24 years, the demand for education makes the number of existing colleges of education in Nigeria quite insignificant.

“Therefore, these bills seeking to establish ten (10) colleges of education should be seen as relevant, appropriate and justified.”

According to him, human capital is the key driver of development in any society, adding that material resources, though important, will remain latent until they are activated and galvanized by human knowledge, skills and innovation for national development, social mobility and economic empowerment.

He said further that at the core of human capital development is education, adding that “one way to sustain education is through the ceaseless production of well-trained and highly skilled teachers for primary and secondary education.

“It is pertinent, therefore, that we continue to strengthen teacher education in Nigeria by expanding access to quality institutions that will train the next generation of educators”.

The speaker said the bills under consideration reflect the collective commitment as lawmakers to ensuring that every region of the country has equitable access to quality teacher education.

He said “the establishment of new Federal Colleges of Education will not only improve the training of professional teachers, but will also foster educational development, create employment opportunities, and stimulate socio-economic growth in the host communities.

“The House recognizes the urgent need to expand access to quality teacher education, especially in underserved regions. These bills before the Committee today represent a significant step in ensuring equitable distribution of educational institutions, fostering national integration, and promoting human capital development.

“The proposed Federal Colleges of Education will not only train future teachers but also contribute to research, innovation, and the socio-economic growth of their host communities”.

In his opening address, the Chairman of the House Committee on Colleges of Education, Adamu Tanko said education remain the bedrock of national development, adding that as representatives of the people, the House is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to quality teacher education.

He said the establishment of new federal colleges of education is a critical step in addressing the gaps in teacher training, strengthening the educational sector and building skilled workforce needed to drive national development.

He said the public hearing provides an opportunity for robust engagement among key stakeholders, including policy makers, education experts, community leaders and members of the public.

Also speaking, House Leader Julius Ihonvbere lamented that many of the nation’s schools lack quality teachers hence the need to have more training institutions that will enhance the manpower need.

Also speaking, Anamero Dekeri who is sponsoring the Federal College of Education Technical in Ogute-Oke, Okpella harped on the need to focus on technical education to advance the course of development in the country.

Dekeri who represents Etsako Federal Constituency of Edo state said the college when established will harness the available potential in the area.

