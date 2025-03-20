Nigeria Needs Legal Framework For Gaming – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said it is important for the country to have in place a comprehensive legal framework for the growing gaming industry.

This was as he said the House is making strides toward strengthening the regulation of online and remote gaming across the nation through a proposed Central Gaming Bill.

The speaker disclosed this Thursday at a public hearing on the bill, which seeks to repeal the National Lottery Act of 2005 and its 2017 amendment.

Represented by the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Institutions, Patrick Umoh, the speaker noted that the bill aims to increase revenue, promote responsible gaming practices, and align Nigeria’s gaming sector with international standards.

Additionally, the legislation proposes clear guidelines for online gaming operators, emphasizing data protection and strategies to curb underage gaming and money laundering.

Also speaking, Chukwugozie Nwachukwu, Chairman of the House Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, emphasised that the public hearing served as a platform for stakeholders to share insights, ensuring inclusive and effective legislation.

He expressed optimism that feedback from stakeholders would help create a law that supports national development while protecting Nigerian gamers both locally and abroad.

But in his contribution, Olajide Boladuro, Director General of the Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, expressed reservations about the National Assembly’s authority to legislate on the bill, citing a Supreme Court judgment.

However, Onwusoro Ihemelandu, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, and Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, commended the bill for its detailed provisions but raised concerns about the need for a dedicated regulatory ministry to oversee the gaming industry’s activities.

