Nigeria Needs Leadership With Vision, Progressive – Obi

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to demand leadership with vision, character, and commitment, leaders capable of transforming promises into progress.

Obi, in a post on X, regretted that while India, the world’s largest democracy with over 960 million registered voters, conducts elections using technology that enables electronic transmission of results within days and operates a voter-friendly ballot system displaying party symbols and candidate photographs, Nigeria, with about 93 million registered voters is still unable to consistently deliver free, fair, and credible elections or transmit results promptly.

He stated that Nigeria is rich in talent, resources, and promise, “yet we allow bad governance, greed, and selfishness to define our reality.”

Obi emphasized that Nigeria should be a nation where every child can dream freely, every citizen can thrive, and leadership is measured by service and vision, not manipulation and personal gain.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate noted that while Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in a tweet on Monday expressed confidence that the outcomes of the recent Artificial Intelligence summit would help shape the future for Indian children to be progressive, innovative, and opportunity-driven, Nigerian leaders are “thinking about how to rig local government elections, how to exploit and impoverish the poor, and how to use the very children we should be nurturing for the future as tools for manipulation and election malpractice.”

Obi regretted that many Nigerian political leaders implement policies that impoverish the people and threaten the future of their children.

“If we are to transform Nigeria, we must demand leaders who put the people first, govern with integrity, and plan for a better tomorrow,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to demand leadership imbued with compassion, commitment, and character, a leadership that works not just for a few, but for all, and that transforms promise into progress.

Obi urged Nigerian leaders, legislators, and members of the judiciary to emulate their Indian counterparts, who work tirelessly for the welfare of their people and the future of their children, and who act in the best interest of society, even amidst challenges.