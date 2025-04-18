Nigeria Needs Leaders With Integrity, Honesty –Lagos Deputy Gov

Share

Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat says Nigeria needs a new breed of leadership that prioritises contributions to national growth and development over mere political tenure.

He said this yesterday during the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy’s (LJLA) second edition of the Lagos Leadership Summit.

He delivered a paper titled “The Responsibility of Leadership: Shaping The Future With Purpose And Action.” The deputy governor highlighted some effective leadership traits, including integrity, trust, courage, and truthful communication.

Hamzat said: “Nigeria needs leaders with the courage to confront present-day challenges and the focus to drive progress.

