Nigeria Needs Intelligent Leaders To Solve Leadership Challenges – CEO

Worried by the crisis confronting the country, the Chief Executive Officer, Soleta Foods Limited, Dr Sylvanus Ogbor, said for Nigeria to solve its leadership challenges and realise its potential, the leaders at all levels must not only be intelligent, but also adaptive to solving pressing problems.

Ogbor stated this while delivering the public lecture series of Mountain Top University (MTU), Magboro in Ogun State, where he noted that to get an effective and efficient leadership, the country needs leaders who can apply intelligence to solve problems.

With the theme of the lecture, “Leadership: Intelligence in disruption,” Ogbor, who explained some of the basic terms, said that leadership in today’s world is not about holding a position or having an authority to exercise regarding some issues, as leadership is about self-awareness.

He stated: “You must be able to lead yourself first before being able to lead others. Also, intelligence goes beyond knowledge, reading or memorising. You need intelligence outside whatever course you studied.

Disruption has brought what we call VUCA – meaning volatility, uncertainties, complexities and ambiguity. “Therefore, to get an effective and efficient leadership, we need leaders who can apply intelligence to solve problems, who can look inside and apply intelligence in the face of disruption too.

“We need leaders that will use adaptive intelligence to solve problems. You are adaptive when you are able to confront current challenges and problems with the intelligence that is relevant for such. “It is not about relying on tactics and solutions that are light years behind the current challenges the society is facing.

Today’s disruptions are not only ambiguous, but they keep changing in a matter of seconds, so relying on what you did in the 1970s or 1980s is a method that may not work.

“For our youths, we have a lot of intelligent ones among them, but unfortunately, some are not using their intelligence to positively impact society. The excuse that the harsh economic situation is a factor for going into crime is untenable.”

While advising the youth to be the star of their own movie, he stressed that attributing a poor background as the reason for not achieving one’s goal is also unnecessary,” even as Ogbor pledged his readiness to assist some indigent students of the private university.

“I have a non-profit organisation that does charity work and it will take that up. I believe in positively impacting my community and the society at large,” Ogbor added, even as he listed the various intelligence that youths need to excel to include adaptive, emotional, strategic, skills, digital, resilience and crisis intelligence.

He urged the students to think beyond today and lead with impact, and never stop learning or creating the future they want. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Elijah Ayolabi, described Ogbor as an embodiment of transformative leadership, saying: “At MTU, this lecture aligns with our mission to be a centre of academic excellence.”

According to him, leadership is about impact and not about control, and that the need for intelligent leadership is needed even more now. He, therefore, charged the young ones to be ready to make an impact despite the challenges facing them,” he said.

