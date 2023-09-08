Nigeria Needs Indigenous Constitution – Ozekhome

…Warns Nigeria against leading or joining ECOWAS to wage war

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof Mike Ozekhome, has said that Nigeria needs an indigenous constitution.

He argued that the current Constitution of Nigeria was imposed on the nation by the military, adding that it was not a product of the people of Nigeria.

He said it was therefore imperative for the country to have a constitution that is a product of the people and subjected to a referendum or plebiscite.

He spoke on Thursday during the 22nd Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture in Lagos. The lecture was titled: ‘Nigerianization of Nigerians: A Look Inward.’

This is as Bishop Mike Okonkwo, who is the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, (TREM), urged Nigerians to eschew vices and follow goodliness and be God-fearing.

The Chairman of the occasion, Pro. Pat Utomi, decried the degeneration of values in the country. He lamented that Nigeria has never been divided as it is now.

He called on all Nigerians to salvage the country from destruction.

Utomi said, “Nigeria has never been more divided than it is today. The emotions are so stiff and because many categorise you from their emotions, they say all kinds of things. I tweet but I do not border to read people on Twitter. Nigerians need to be rational. We are unable to have rational conversations.

“A few months ago, I participated in a conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). A Senior lawyer, including a former NBA President, described the Nigerian judiciary as a joke. And I was worried that they speak that way about the judiciary.

“I had to call Fem Falana (SAN) that when I return I want us to organise a workshop; the way the judiciary was described, I do not think it is a good way for senior lawyers to say much about Nigeria. I have since changed my mind.”

Ozekhome, who was the guest lecturer, called on all Nigerians to collaborate for the country to have a new constitution.

Ozekhome said, “We succeeded in pushing out the military in 1999 which was why the military ran to their barracks. People voted in the 1999 elections that brought in Chief Olusegun Obasanjo without a constitution.

“They held those elections without a constitution. It was that government that promulgated Decree 24 of 1999 to which the present constitution was attached as a mere schedule. That is why some of us have argued that that Constitution is not the Nigerian Constitution.

“It lies about itself when it says, ‘We the people of Nigeria do hereby solemnly give to ourselves the following constitution.’

“We never gave ourselves that constitution. It was imposed on Nigeria by the 28 ruling members council of Abdulsalami Abubakar.

“So some of my recommendations today is that to Nigerians Nigeria, we will need to have our own homegrown, indigenous constitution that will enjoy respectability and acceptability. Not a constitution imposed on us.

“A constitution is midwife after a credible constitutional conference from a constituent assembly and then subjected to the people of Nigeria in a referendum or plebiscite.

“In the same way, the then-Western Regional Constitution was subjected to a referendum of the Midwest people and they voted to leave Western Nigeria on August 10, 1963.

“Many countries of the world have had their own indigenous constitution. When America became independent from Britain in 1777, they had to meet in Philadephia, between May and November 1786, to debate a new constitution, to give themselves a new constitution. It was attended by 53 great Americans.

“Even in Africa and across the world. Some people decided to indigenize their own by having their own constitutions and subjecting them to people’s referendum. We have such as Libya, Egypt, Tunisia, South Africa, even in places like Iran, Iraq, Eritrea, and Singapore, we need to look at that for the purpose of Nigerianising our Nigerian system.”

The human rights activist lamented that there is bad governance and other abnormal conduct in Nigeria. He stated that since after independence, the country has not progressed according to the expectations of many people.

Ozekhome said, “The issue of corruption and mismanagement now started, low productivity and inefficiency, misallocation of resources and exploitations of consumers, so bad that I have heard some Nigerians in some of my public discourse ask me: Why can we bring back the British to recolonise us since we have refused to behave like sane human beings?

“Nigeria is the only country where on a highway you see a person driving against the traffic. A country where the lives of cows are valued more than that of a human being, where vehicle owners have to wait for cows to pass before they cross.

“I have commenced my (own collection of words) called Ozokopeadia. In my Ozokopedia, I have coined my own words which are not in the dictionary now but as time goes on, you will find them in the dictionary. One of them is electionocracy: That is what we practise in Nigeria. It is a malfunctioning type of democracy where every four years, we carry on the ritual of selecting our leader.

“When you select a leader, they go to power, they do one or two things to polish their image, build a few roads that the first rainfall will wash away because there are no drainages, and when we are celebrating the cutting of cage for those roads, the amount we use to build is more than the amount with which the roads were built. They vow to solve the problem of the building, they vow to remove insecurity and others but they never do that.

“After one year, which are they you to go around, thanking the people, for voting for them in, an election they never won because they were rigged in, they spend that second year, trying to do one or two things which are not impactful for the people’s lives.

“Then the third year, politics started, first quietly underground and the next year was full-blown politics. So we go on the ritual of elections, elections and elections but without democracy dividends. Can we say that in Nigeria, democracy has even given us profit before we talk about dividends?

“Another one I have coined is selectocracy. It is not democracy because what we do is to arm the youths, thugs by the state actors who have stolen the commonwealth of the country, to select by carrying ballot boxes and ballot papers. We do not actually elect our leaders, we actually select our leaders.

“Another one is executocracy which is a malformed form of democracy where the executive branch of government becomes a terror to the other two arms of government; the legislature and the judiciary. Whereas the other arms of government are to be equal and coordinated going by the doctrine of Separation.”

He added, “Then we have legistocracy which is a form of government where the legislature that is supposed to make laws for the peace and good government of Nigeria simply legislature the wealth of the nation into their pockets. They pad up your budget. The executive says they want N20 trillion, but they say no, we will make it N41 trillion. The remaining N21 trillion is to line the pocket.

“Instead of carrying out their oversight function, they have to muzzle the wealth of the nation. You give them something in return if they must put your vote in the budget. And they approve anything and everything without any question.

“Legislatocracy is a system in Nigeria, where during the screening of ministers, they are allowed to take a bow and go instead of subjecting them to serious questions and scrutiny.

“You have not asked the ministerial nominee standing for screening what the problems of Nigeria are and what he or she can do to solve them. You even see legislators clapping for people who are being screened.

“Then you have judiocracy. You saw it take place yesterday. It is a system of government where the people go to vote, but their votes may never be counted, and when they are counted, they do not count. So we end up conceding our President, governors, senators, and legislators in the bowels of courtrooms instead of through the ballot box. That is a sorry state.

There is also democracy. So Nigeria operates all the ‘crazies’ except demo, which means the people. So we do not practise democracy in Nigeria.

“Nigerians are made to suffer the Stockholm syndrome under successive rulers. They improverish you to the ballot box to sell your future just for N5,000 or a measure of Garri or rice so that you can vote for them but you do not know that you are selling the next four years of your life to them.

‘So Nigerianising Nigerians is to make you remove this dirt and take up your right, assume your rightful place in the society. Do not believe that anybody can oppress, suppress or nationalise you.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria warned Nigeria against joining or leading the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to wage war against Niger or any other country that was toppled by the military government.

He stated that when Nigeria had its democracy truncated by military incursions, other sovereign countries and international bodies did not intervene to save Nigeria from the military junta.

He warned Nigeria against interfering in the internal affairs of another sovereign country.

Ozekhome said, “Why must we imitate the ugly sides of countries? Can’t you see the wind blowing across Africa? Do you need to tell yourself that you must wake up to give good governance and democracy dividends to the people? Coups and more coups, which country is next in Africa? We have witnessed coups in Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, last month in Niger, few days ago in Gabon.

“When we had our several coups, did any country intervene to tell us how to return to democracy? Did any country come here? First January 15, 1966, led by young majors including Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu, who wanted to right the wrongs of the system when politicians were messing up to clean the argen table.

“Did we call external people to intervene? After the counter-coup, in which Gen Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguyi-Ironsi became head fo state and after his coup, Muritala Muhammed and General Theophilus Danjuma leading other military officers, who installed Gowon, did we call foreigners to intervene?

“It was Muritala Muhammed through Brig-Gen Garuba who led the military putch that removed Gowon when Gowon was attending the AU conference then called OAU in Addis Ababa Ethiopia in 1975. Did we call people to come and take over? General Muhammed was later to take over and he himself was killed in February 1976 General Obasanjo took over and made Yar’Adua his deputy. Did we call external people to help us?”

He added, “When Obasanjo midwife democracy and Alhaj Usman Shehu Shagari became the President in 1979 and his democratically elected government was overthrown by Major Gen Muhammadu Buhari on 31, December 1983, did we call external forces to intervene? When on 27 August 1985 IBB overthrew Major Gen Muhamamdu Buhari, did we call other people to intervene/ When Babaginda was being pressured by members of the civil society and other Nigerians to go after Alhaji MKO Abiola had won the 1993 election and he was forced to step aside and Ernest Shonekan, a business guru came in as Interim Head of State, did we call external people to intervene. When Gen Sani Abacha, did anybody come from outside to intervene in our internal affairs? When finally Abiola was murdered in questionable circumstances and Gen Sani Abacha died, leading to Abubakar Abdualsami coming in, did we call external forces?

“With what justification do we have to lead or join ECOWAS to go and remove any Head of State from any sovereign country in Africa or on West Africa? It is their internal business. You see all the people always jubiliating when their tyrants are removed.

“The removal of the Gabonese President was not a reaction against democracy. It was a reaction against family oligarchy where the family has been in power for about 56 years. Their rulership became progenitor, from father to son. So we must know where our sovereignty starts and stops and where other countries’ sovereignty begins.”

The guest lecturer called for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to advance and Nigerianise Nigeria.

He said, “The Nigerianization of Nigerians is an ongoing process that requires deep introspection and self-reflection as a nation. By looking inward, Nigerians can foster a sense of national identity, unity, and pride, which are essential for sustainable development and progress.

The concept of Nigerianization encompasses various aspects, including political, economic, social and cultural dimensions. It emphasises the need for Nigerians to take ownership and responsibility for their country’s affairs, ensuring that decisions and actions are guided by the best interest of the Nigerian people.

“Political Nigerialization involves promoting effective governance, transparency, and accountability at all levels. It calls for the empowerment of Nigerian citizens to actively participate in the political process, exercise their democratic rights, and hold their leaders accountable. By nurturing a culture of good governance, Nigerians can build strong institutions and ensure that public resources are utilised for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

He added, “In order to achieve the Nigerianisation of Nigerians, concerted efforts are required from both the government and the citizens.

“The government must provide conducive policies, infrastructure, and services that empower Nigerians and enable them to reach their full potential. At the same time, citizens must take an active role in nation-building, by being responsible, law-abiding, and actively participating in activities that contribute to the development of their communities and the nation as a whole.

“Ultimately, the Nigerianisation of Nigerians is a collective journey that demands unity, determination, and a shared vision for a prosperous and harmonious Nigeria.

“By looking inward and embracing the principles of good governance, economic self-reliance, social cohesion, and cultural pride, Nigerians can build a nation that thrives, not just for the present generation but for generations to come.”