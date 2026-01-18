Nigeria Needs Healthcare Accountability Reset

Healthcare is one sector where failure is not theoretical. When systems fail, people suffer, lives are lost, dignity is stripped away, and trust collapses.

Yet in Nigeria, millions of citizens walk into hospitals and clinics every day without knowing who regulates them, what standards apply, or where to complain when abused.

This article seeks to do three things at once: Educate Nigerians on how healthcare regulation actually works, expose the accountability gaps that allow abuse and poor service to persist Propose a practical policy and legislative framework that both federal and state governments can adopt to fix the system Who is actually in charge of the regulatory landscape? Contrary to popular belief, no single body comprehensively regulates hospitals and clinics across Nigeria

. Instead, regulation is fragmented: At the federal level the Federal Ministry of Health sets policy direction while professional councils (MDCN, NMCN, PCN, MLSCN, etc.) license doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and other cadres. The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) accredits facilities for insured patients.

The National Health Research Ethics Committee oversees research ethics. These bodies focus largely on professionals and policy, not dayto-day patient experience. At the State Level State Ministries of Health (and agencies like HEFAMAA in Lagos) license and inspect hospitals and clinics. Enforcement strength varies wildly from state to state. The result: A clinic closed in one state might operate freely in another.

Standards are uneven. Oversight is inconsistent. Citizens are confused. Why is the system is not working well enough? Despite inspections and licenses, Nigerians still experience: Neglect in emergencies, verbal and physical abuse, extortion and unclear billing, quackery and unqualified staff, dirty environments and unsafe practices.

This is not simply a manpower problem. It is an accountability problem. Key Structural Weaknesses: Regulation is mostly invisible to patients, enforcement is reactive, often after damage is done, Complaint channels are unclear or intimidating, Poor facilities suffer little reputational consequence, good facilities receive little public recognition In simple terms: Bad behaviour is not punished fast enough, and good behaviour is not rewarded visibly enough.

Why licensing alone is not enough Licensing answers only one question: Is this facility allowed to exist? It does not answer: Is it treating patients with dignity? Is it responsive in emergencies? Is it transparent in billing? Is it consistently safe? In other sectors—banking, aviation, hospitality—public confidence is reinforced by visible performance ratings. Healthcare should not be an exception.

The case for a national health rating, review system

Nigeria urgently needs a regulated, credible, nationwide health facility rating system, similar in principle to HealthGrades or Yelp—but adapted to Nigerian realities. Not a social-media free-for-all, but a hybrid accountability system combining: Patient experience, regulatory compliance, professional conduct records

Introducing the Nigerian health rating index (NHRI)

The proposed NHRI would score hospitals and clinics on a 100-point scale, covering: Clinical safety; professional competence, patient dignity and empathy, facility standards, transparency and billing ethics, responsiveness to complaints, regulatory compliance Where the Data Comes From

• Patients (structured, verified feedback) State regulators (inspection reports) Professional councils & NHIA (disciplinary and claims data) It can be displayed in the forms of 1–5-star rating, colour-coded safety bands, QR codes at facility entrances, public online, SMS, and USSD access. A hospital that treats people badly would no longer hide behind silence.

How this changes behaviour

This system introduces reputational consequences, which are often more powerful than fines. Patients choose better-rated facilities, HMOs avoid poorly rated hospitals, investors and donors demand standards, hospital owners train staff on empathy, abuse becomes visible and costly. In short, good service becomes a competitive advantage.

Where citizens can report abuse today (and tomorrow)

Until reforms are complete, Nigerians can report misconduct through State health regulatory agencies, professional councils (MDCN, NMCN, PCN, etc.), the Public Complaints Commission, NHIA complaint units and media platforms Under the proposed framework, all of these would feed into one transparent national system. The National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly have a decisive role.

Key legislative actions include the establishment of a National Health Rating & Accountability System, amend the National Health Act to mandate public disclosure, protect whistleblowers and patient reviewers, criminalise intimidation or data falsification and fund regulators adequately

In the area of oversight responsibilities, there should be an annual public hearing on health facility performance, mandatory publication of compliance reports, sanctioning for regulatory failure, not just facility failure while oversight must shift from paper compliance to lived patient experience.

Media and NOA’s roles

One incontestable fact is that reform fails without public understanding. Hence, the media should publish hospital performance rankings, investigate repeat offenders and explain patient rights in plain language, using data, not rumours The NOA should carry out civic education campaigns: Check the rating before treatment because their review can save a life and utilize local language radio jingles.

Market, school, and community outreach posters in hospitals and PHCs when citizens know their rights, abuse becomes harder. These matters are beyond healthcare. This model can later apply to pharmacies, diagnostic centres, care homes and other service sectors.

It builds a culture of accountability, not just health reform. We need to move from silent suffering to visible standards. Nigeria does not lack laws. Nigeria lacks visibility, enforcement, and citizen power. A healthcare system improves fastest when regulators do their job, legislators enforce accountability, media shines light and citizens are empowered to speak.

Reputation matters Healthcare should not depend on luck, connections, or silence. A nation that values life must make quality, dignity, and empathy non-negotiable. This is not radical reform. It is responsible governance. Dipo Aliu writes on governance, public accountability, and social reform.