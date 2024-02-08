Nigeria Needs Governance System That’ll Empower, Transform Citizens’ Lives –Experts

Prof Adebayo Olukoshi from the School of Governance at the University of Witwa- tersrand in South Africa has advocated a new system of governance in Nigeria that would empower and transform lives of the citizenry. He made the call at the Expert Convening on Democracy in West Africa with the theme: “Rethinking Liberal Democracy in the Face of Citizen’s Discontent and an Emergent Military Wave in West Africa,” organised by the Electoral Forum with support from the MacArthur Foundation yesterday in Abuja.

Olukoshi, who doubles as Chairman, the Electoral Forum, urged the country to take advantage of the global crisis of democratisation and come up with an original system of governance adding that Nigeria has paid a fairly high price for the “copycat” system of governance she was running.

According to him, citizens of America and Eu- rope whom Nigeria and other African countries were looking up to in terms of democracy, were already tired and fed up with having a governance system that was not delivering on its promise of genuine democratisation and developmental progress.

He said: “We must invent our own systems. We spend too much time trying to copy and ape others rather than thinking through our own history.

In every one of our communities in Nigeria, we had systems of governance that were based on checks and balances and participation and some people came and imposed their own model which is, in fact, a grafting of other people’s experience into our historical context and we’ve paid quite a fairly high price for that copycat approach to governance.”

Political Scientist, Prof. Adele Jinadu, who presented a paper titled: “Liberal Democracy and Development in West Africa: Areas of Convergence and Divergence,” maintained that political parties and the absolute powers of the seat of the President were responsible for the problems Nigeria was undergoing.

Also speaking, Director General, Nigeria Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), Prof. Antonia Simbine, noted that most governments in West Africa were finding it difficult to deliver on the governance the people were looking up to as a result of “difficult long past world economic situation” and shrinking resources due to increasing population and the worsening state of climate change,