Nigeria Needs Funding, Investment On Infrastructure To Develop Film Industry – Minister

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mariya Mahmoud has said Nigeria needs funding and strategic investment in Infrastructure to fully develop the potential in the film industry.

She urged all levels of government and private sector investors to widen their investments’ scope in the area of filmmaking, as a measure to harnessing the talents that abound on the streets.

The minister said this on Sunday when she declared open the 14th International Zuma Film Festival in Abuja. Mahmoud, represented by her Special Assistant on Social Development Secretariat, Helen Zamani, said the festival has become a true celebration of storytelling, culture, and creativity.

Mahmoud said: “The power of film is much more than entertainment. It is a mirror reflecting our collective experiences, dreams, and struggles. It is a bridge connecting diverse cultures and a canvas for the stories that define us.”

She called on filmmakers to recognise the role of technology in the film industry. She said: “As a matter of fact, in an era where technology evolves at lightning speed, the way we tell stories is changing. From virtual reality to artificial intelligence, these tools are transforming how audiences engage with films.”

