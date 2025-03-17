Nigeria Needs Freedom From APC’s Govt – Shina Peller

Share

A former member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has enjoined opposition political figures to come together and rescue the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which has thrown many Nigerians into poverty and hunger.

He made this declaration while addressing journalists shortly after the 7th Annual Shina Peller Ramadan Lecture/Iftar held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) Secretariat, Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Sunday.

Peller, who represented Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency between 2019 and 2023, maintained that there is hunger in the land while urging opposition political figures to unite and rescue the country from APC in 2027.

Noting that Nigeria is now in bad shape and needs a formidable opposition to put the present administration on its toes, Peller said that what is happening in the country, where a few individuals who criticize the present administration are being persecuted, indicates that there is no longer freedom of speech.

“We all know the present state of the nation; the country is in bad shape. There is hunger in the land. It is very evident that there is hunger in the land. It is not something that anybody needs to hide to say.

“I am well connected with people, even market people; we can hear the voices on the streets. I can tell you categorically that there is hunger in the land, people are not happy, and you will agree with me that a hungry person is an angry person.

“So, the country as it is now is going through these difficulties, and I don’t know the magic the government of the day will do. Things are getting worse day by day. You begin to have this fear and to cap it all, there is no longer freedom of speech.

“As you are looking at it, there is a corps member who speaks her mind, and the next thing is that people are threatening her to take down the video.

“So, either people are getting scared of what the government could do to them, or those who can speak are busy embezzling money and don’t want to talk. But whether we like it or not, we believe so much in this country. I believe that God has given us a country that can stand as one of the best in the world. Our faith tells us that after hardship comes ease. In the Quran and even in the Bible, it says after darkness comes light.

“God is light. Whatever we are facing now is darkness, and we believe that light shall definitely overcome darkness. Honestly, where Nigeria is now, people should drop individual ambitions.

“Nigeria is at a stage where people must rescue the country. They should try as much as possible to drop personal ambitions and prioritize national interests.

“So, whether there is a merger or not, everybody should come together to form a formidable opposition. Democracy needs a functional opposition so that there can be constructive criticism of the government. Nigeria is not a one-party state,” Peller said.

Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim Wing), Hashim Atere, while delivering a lecture titled: “Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship in Islam: Lessons from the Prophet’s Life,” advised governments at all levels to empower more youth.

“We need to thank God for the opportunity given to us to witness this year’s Ramadan. It is not that we are the most godly, but God is the one who gave us the opportunity to witness today. Youthful age is very important in Islam.

“Youths should not run away from the things that are happening in the country. Empower more youths to save Nigeria’s future. Economic empowerment is key. Let the number of empowered youths exceed that of the aged.

“If you are knowledgeable, opportunities will come at any time. There are many youths with talents but no sponsors. Let us empower the youths because they are the future of Nigeria,” he urged.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

