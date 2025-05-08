Nigeria Needs Community-Centric Strategy To Address Poverty – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for the adoption of community-focused strategies to tackle poverty and social inequality in Nigeria.

Abbas made the call during the inauguration of the House Committee on Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA)/NG-CARES at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

He was represented at the event by the Minority Whip, Isiaka Ibrahim.

Emphasizing the importance of grassroots development, Abbas urged members of the committee to discharge their responsibilities with patriotism and dedication.

“With inflation eroding household incomes and widening social gaps, there is a pressing need for structured, grassroots-driven mechanisms to deliver measurable poverty reduction and enhance economic self-reliance,” he said.

The Speaker highlighted the multidimensional nature of poverty in Nigeria, noting that deprivation extends beyond income to include lack of access to basic infrastructure and essential services.

“Community and social development occupy a foundational place in the architecture of national advancement. They serve as primary conduits to actualize inclusive growth, distributive equity, and societal cohesion,” he stated.

According to Abbas, decentralizing development initiatives ensures no region is left behind in national progress.

He noted that when properly implemented, community-based programs stimulate local participation, strengthen social capital, and promote ownership beyond political cycles.

He cited data from the National Bureau of Statistics, which affirm the direct impact of such interventions on poverty alleviation, education access, healthcare delivery, and economic activity in local communities.

The Speaker also highlighted the increasing importance of institutions like the CSDA and the NG-CARES initiative, particularly in the post-pandemic era marked by inflation and economic fragility.

“NG-CARES, supported by the World Bank, has already reached over two million Nigerians with livelihood grants, social transfers, and basic services — a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of decentralized responses to systemic shocks,” he said.

He added that CSDA interventions have positively impacted more than 23 million Nigerians across 29 states, while NG-CARES continues to provide support to vulnerable households through performance-based financing mechanisms.

“These programs go beyond immediate relief — they are quiet architects of democratic stability. By improving service delivery in underserved communities, they reduce grievance cycles, curb dependence on aid, and reinforce citizens’ trust in government,” Abbas said.

He noted that the committee was established to recommend measures for policies, projects, and programs aimed at addressing developmental challenges, especially in rural and suburban communities.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Abubakar Kusada, described NG-CARES as a critical initiative for transforming government intentions into tangible outcomes for the Nigerian people.

He said the committee has developed a comprehensive work plan focusing on strategic oversight, legislative support, and stakeholder engagement to ensure the CSDA delivers on its developmental mandate.

