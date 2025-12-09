Nigeria Needs Committed, Principled, Courageous Leaders – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasized that Nigeria requires leaders who are committed, principled, and courageous to drive the nation forward.

He spoke after receiving a Special Recognition Award at the 2025 Honours Dinner of the Lagos Chapter of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Obasanjo noted that good policy must be rooted in honesty, courage, and the willingness to prioritize national interest over short-term or partisan gains.

The former president, who founded NIPSS, stressed that Nigeria’s challenges demand vision, patience, and policies that endure beyond electoral cycles.

He said:

“I am genuinely humbled by this award. During my tenure in public service, the Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies was established to create a deliberate, trained, and principled core of men and women committed to long-range thinking, sound policy, and patriotism. Seeing the illustrious alumni and their contributions to our nation gives me great pride.”

Obasanjo urged alumni and attendees to remain committed to integrity and principle, think strategically, and recognize that Nigeria’s problems require vision, patience, and policies that endure beyond electoral cycles.

He emphasized the importance of mentoring the next generation, investing in young Nigerians, building their capacity, and teaching ethical leadership.

He also called for strengthening institutions rather than personalities, noting that true progress comes from resilient, transparent, and accountable systems.

Furthermore, he encouraged being voices for unity, inclusive development, and peaceful democratic practice, working to build bridges where there is division.

In her welcome address, Chapter Chairman Omolara Balogun said the ultimate goal of governance is to build a better society. She highlighted that NIPSS brings together proven leaders from diverse sectors annually to work toward an equitable nation.

Other notable awardees at the event included Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, General Ike Nwachukwu, and Sir Dr. Kessington Adeniyi, among others.