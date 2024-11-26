‘Nigeria Needs Climate Adaptation To Access $2.5bn Energy Funds’

Share

An energy consultant, Mr. Chris Ikenna, has called on the federal and state governments to develop a comprehensive cli mate adaptation and mitigation framework that will outline clear strategies for renewable energy integration and energy efficiency.

He stated that this was necessary for Nigeria as a country, states and individuals to access or optimise various funds meant for climate mitigation and adaptation.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also said it was necessary to strengthen the nation’s regulatory environment, ensuring policies and incentives supported private sector investment in renewable energy.

He added that there was the need to enhance public-private partnerships, fostering collaboration between government agencies, developers, and financial institutions.

He also urged the government to invest in capacity building and training programmes for professionals in the renewable energy sector.

There are many climate renewable funds: One of them is the Solar Energy Fund, a N6 billion fund from the Bank of Industry (BOI) that helps people and solar energy companies get solar solutions.

The fund is intended to help with climate change, economic growth, and poverty alleviation. There is also the Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project which is a $750 million project from the World Bank that aims to provide electricity to over 17.5 million Nigerians.

The project is expected to attract over $1 billion in private capital and other financing. Another one is the Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, which is a fund with a total resource envelope of $21.7 million for grant funding, $35.5 million for equity investments, and $30 million for enabling environment grants.

Also, the Rockefeller Foundation and IKEA Foundation fund is another financing window. It is a $1 billion fund that aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions by replacing diesel generators and coal-fired grids with renewable alternatives.

Another one is SEFA, a $95million multi-donor facility funded by the governments of Denmark, Italy, United Kingdom and the United States. It supports the sustainable energy agenda in Africa.

SEFA was established in 2011 at the African Development Bank with Denmark’s commitment of $56 million to allow the Bank to scale-up its engagement in the small to mediumsized renewable energy and energy efficiency space.

In 2013, SEFA was transformed into a multi-donor facility with an initial $5 million commitment from the United States as part of a multi-year engagement under President Obama’s Power Africa Initiative and, more recently, the United Kingdom joined SEFA with £15 million and Italy with €7.4 million.

SEFA is one of Africa’s instruments supporting the SEforALL Initiative and cooperates closely with the Africa Hub. SEFA operates through three financing components all focused on unlocking private investments in small to medium scale sustainable energy projects.

SEFA played a key role in structuring the first truly Pan-African $200 million private equity fund focused on renewable energy, the Africa Renewable Energy Fund (AREF), contributing $35 million; and support to public sector institutions in improving the enabling environment for private sector investments.

SEFA and the SEforALL Africa Hub works together to promote renewables energies in Africa and are jointly developing a regional Green Mini-Grids Market Development Programme. Ikenna noted that Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, had faced daunting energy challenges.

He decried that over 80 million Nigerians lacked access to electricity, hindering economic growth and poverty alleviation. He added that climate change exacerbated the situation, with rising temperatures and desertification threatening agricultural productivity.

He, however, said that hope beckoned on the country as various climate and renewable energy funds offered a combined $2.5 billion to support Nigeria’s transition to a sustainable energy future.

He said that the Solar Energy Fund, Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project, Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, and The Rockefeller Foundation and IKEA Foundation fund were mong the initiatives.

He said: “Nigeria had made progress in developing a framework for climate adaptation and mitigation. The country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) outlined ambitious targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. However, implementation remained a challenge. “There should be the establishment of a dedicated renewable energy agency to coordinate policy implementation and facilitate stakeholder engagement.

“It is also necessary to develop a green financing mechanism to mobilize domestic resources and leverage international funding.

“There should be the promotion of decentralized energy solutions, such as mini-grids and off-grid systems, to reach rural communities as well as the encouragement of private sector participation through competitive bidding processes and transparent regulatory frameworks.

“The Africa Renewable Energy Fund (AREF) and Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) offered valuable templates for Nigeria’s renewable energy transition.

AREF’s focus on small to medium-sized projects and SEFA’s multi-donor facility approach could inform Nigeria’s strategy.”

The consultant said that as Nigeria unlocked these funds and harnessed its renewable energy potential, the benefits would be transformative.

According to him, there will be increased energy access for millions of Nigerians; reduced greenhouse gas emissions and mitigated climate change impacts as well as economic growth and job creation in the renewable energy sector.

He stated that there would also be improved energy security and reduced dependence on fossil fuels. Ikenna said: “Nigeria’s renewable energy journey required careful planning, stakeholder engagement, and strategic partnerships.

By accessing available funds and implementing effective frameworks, Nigeria could transition to a sustainable energy future, driving growth, and powering a brighter future for its citizens.”

