‘Nigeria Needs AI Experts For Development Of Tech Ecosystem’

Share

The President of Google Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Matt Brittin, has underscored the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence in developing Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

According to him, for the country and other African countries to fulfil their potential as an AI leader, there is need for investment in the skills and knowledge base of local talent. Brittin said this when he visited to explore the opportunities in Nigeria recently.

“AI has the potential to drive progress and prosperity across the world. But nowhere is this more apparent than on the African continent. The next decade is set to be Africa’s digital decade – with emerging technologies like AI and the Cloud set to significantly accelerate the continent’s development, and over half the population accessing the Internet for the first time.

Simply, AI presents an opportunity too significant to ignore for Africa. “Earlier this week I visited Jacaranda Health in Nairobi, who are working to reduce Kenya’s high maternal death rate by using AI to ensure expectant and new moms get the care and information they need.

Then there was AirQo, tackling the huge public health problem that is pollution by using AI to track and predict pollution – including in Lagos city. “And in the past few days, I’ve been fortunate enough to explore Nigeria with our Nigerian-born Head of Google Africa, Alex Okosi, and our wonderful local team of Nigerian experts.

We’ve had inspiring conversations with business leaders already at the forefront of their industries and explored how to leverage the power of AI to scale their businesses. We also engaged with startups like Towntalk, Farmspeak, and BetaLife, who are using AI to solve some of Nigeria’s biggest challenges.

“But AI’s opportunity can only be realised when everyone is included. This week, to help unlock the benefits of the digital economy to everyone, our Speech team in partnership with Google researchers in Accra, launched Voice Search, talk-to-type and voice input on Translate for 15 more African languages – enabling 300 million more Africans the freedom to interact with the web and communicate with their friends and family in the way that comes most naturally to many people: their voice.

This includes Nigerian native languages Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo and Nigerian Pidgin, and is another great example of AI built with Africans for Africans,” he said. He said Google is at the forefront of the transformation in Africa. “We need to invest in the skills and knowledge base of local talent.

That’s why we’ve backed several initiatives to boost AI skills among developers, individuals and businesses in Nigeria and beyond. “We believe AI has a pivotal role to play in developing Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

For Africa to fulfil its potential as an AI leader, we need to invest in the skills and knowledge base of local talent. That’s why we’ve backed several initiatives to boost AI skills among developers, individuals and businesses in Nigeria and beyond.

“Our Google Career Certificates are enabling Nigerians to develop work-readiness in skills like AI, cybersecurity, digital marketing and programming languages like Python and SQL. Meanwhile, skills-based initiatives like our Hustle Academy provide AI-focused training for small and medium-sized businesses in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

“And this week, we’ve announced an additional $5.8 million in funding to support foundational AI and cybersecurity training across these countries.

That includes $1.5 million for Data Science Nigeria, who will train unemployed and at risk Nigerians in foundational digital and technology – while Raspberry Pi will also work with Data Science Nigeria to roll out AI literacy for Kenyan and Nigerian youth.

Share

Please follow and like us: