Nigeria Needs Additional 20, 000 Schools To Absorb Out Of School Children – UBEC

…as FG pledges to prioritize basic education

The Universal Basic Education Board (UBEC) has said no fewer than 20,000 additional schools and 907, 769 classrooms were needed to take the growing number of out-of-school children off the streets to attain basic education in school.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi gave the figures during a briefing session between the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman and Parastatals & Agencies under the supervision of the ministry.

A statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja by the Director of press and public Relations of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong, quoted the UBEC boss as identifying Infrastructural gaps and inadequate manpower as some of the challenges facing the commission’s efforts in ensuring equitable access to quality basic education in the country.

The Education Minister, Prof. Tahir Mamman noted that the forthcoming National Census would lay to rest, the controversies surrounding the actual figures of out-of-school children in the country.

Tahir who pledged his administration’s commitment to prioritizing basic Education in the Country, maintained that the educational foundation was the most critical segment in the sector and as such, must be properly developed to impact positively other tiers of the sector and national development.

While charging state governments to show greater commitment towards providing counterpart funding to accelerate the development of basic education in the Country, the minister said the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would leave no stone unturned in ensuring every Nigerian child gets educated.

Minister of State for Education Dr Yusuf Tanko said all hands must be on deck if the desire to have every child in Nigeria get

the desired Education to prepare them for the future.

Dr. Sununu who directed the UBEC Chief Executive to take the struggle for counterpart funding to the doorstep of State Governors regretted that an uneducated child was a clear danger to himself and society at large.