Nigeria Needs Action Against Terrorists, Not Talks — Shehu Sani

Share

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to step up the fight against terrorists rather than focusing on a security summit.

Sani, who made the remark during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, said Nigeria has had enough talks about the spate of insecurity in the country and, therefore, needed an improvement in its approach to the war against the terrorists.

New Telegraph recalls that the Senate had on Tuesday, May 6, resolved to establish an ad hoc committee tasked with organising a two‑day national security summit to develop viable solutions to the country’s persistent insecurity challenges.

However, the former Kaduna lawmaker stated that it is a known fact that the Nigerian state is faced with a war against banditry and terrorism, a war which he said had been going on for over a decade.

Speaking further on the proposed summit, Sani said Nigeria needed to do something differently or improve on what we are doing by adopting the use of technology against the terrorists, who he said were advancing their operations by using sophisticated technological devices like drones.

READ ALSO

According to him, the war against terrorists and bandits was as important as the unity, peace, and survival of the Nigerian state.

The former lawmaker further said that the war was not just between Nigeria and the terrorists but also a battle being fought by other nations in the sub-region, including the Republic Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

Sani said, “For us, we have talked too much about insecurity. What is needed for us is to step up our action, because our action as a government and as a nation has not been able to exterminate the activities of bandits and terrorists in our country.

“We have had so many talks, summits and conferences about security and what is needed now is more action and we have seen, in the last one and a half decade, how terrorist in the northern part of Nigeria, up till this very time, are unleashing mayhem and havoc on innocent people, burning down villages, kidnapping people and extorting for ransom.

“Each time you thought that they had been exterminated, in a few days, you would see them coming out more boldly and daring. So, we have had enough talks.”

Share