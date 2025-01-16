Nigeria Needs $200m Budget Not $30m – PENGASSAN

Share

…Says Tax Reform Bills: Public hearings should not be jamboree

…Decries recurring national grid collapse

…Urges President Tinubu to fix power sector

…Says all refineries should be functional

President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Comrade Osifo Festus, has said that the federal government’s N47.90 trillion budget presented by President Bola Tinubu to the National Assembly is abysmally poor for the size of the country.

He stated that given the population of the country and the infrastructural needs, Nigeria needs about a $200 million budget.

He spoke during the public session of PENGASSAN’s National Executive Council (NEC) in Lagos on Thursday.

He decried that 2024 was relatively a tough year, adding that it was a period where Nigerians passed through a lot of challenges, such as financial constraints, economic challenges food shortages, etc.

He reiterated that it was a difficult year and thanked God that they were able to survive it and witness 2025.

He lamented that many of the issues that affected the country badly which they clamoured for a change had remained.

Osifor said: “The issues that were with us in 2024 are still with us. They range from issues bordering on economic challenges, high cost of food and dearth of social infrastructure as well as insecurity

“The budget of 2025 was presented late last year (December). The budget that was presented, we feel as an association, that Nigeria as a country, does not have business with having a budget of N49 trillion.

“We all know what the effect of devaluation has done to us. We all know that N49 trillion is barely $30 billion. When you compare that to the budget of 2024, which was about $36 billion, although that budget was less than N30 trillion, the real value of that budget was quite higher than the value of the budget of 2025.

“As a country, we are over 230 million people, depending on the statistics that you are looking at. For this number, the budget of $30 billion is quite abysmal, and very low for us as a country.

“Most especially when you compare that with what is obtainable from different parts of the world. South Africa has a population of just 60 million and their budget is over $120 billion.

“That means, with a population size that is approximately 25 per cent of Nigeria’s population, but the budget size is four times the Nigerian budget size.

“Why are we so fixated on this? It is because, today in Nigeria, we lack social amenities, and infrastructure, as a country. If you put this budget into our roads alone, if you put the entire $30 billion to fix the federal roads in Nigeria, you are going to require such a budget for the next four years to be able to fix our roads alone.

“A study was done by the former Minister of Works, Arc Mike Onolememen. He brought in some experts to look at the state of our roads and what it will take to fix them.

“It was said that it was going to cost about $120 billion to fix our roads alone. So what that means is that if you take $30 billion and if you do not pay salaries, if you do not spend on education, health and you take $30 billion and put into just road construction alone, it will take four years to fix roads alone.”

He added: “We are saying that our budget size is extremely small. As a country that is endowed with human resources, as a country that is endowed with mineral resources, we should be able to talk about a budget size of $200 million. We should be able, as a country, to harness the resources that we are blessed with so that our budget size will grow much more compared to where it is today.

“Even with the $30 billion budget, you will realize that the revenue the government is going to generate will be probably less than 50% of this.”

The PENGASSAN boss urged the federal government to expand the revenue base of the country and not to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT).

He opined that there are some sections of the Tax Reform Bills that need to be reviewed in the interest and welfare of the majority of Nigerians.

He also decried the recurring national grid collapse and urged President Bola Tinubu to address the issue and ensure that the power sector was fixed.

He also opposed huge deficit financing of the budget, adding that a situation in the past where the country was spending about 90% of its revenue on service debt was unprogressive.

Osifo said: “So we are calling on the government to do everything possible to expand our revenue base. On that expansion of our revenue base, we must know how to harness our natural and mineral resources. Nigeria is a country that is extremely blessed with huge mineral resources.

“These are laying fallows. We need to tap into these mineral resources, and not just export them as raw materials but to create value for them. With that, we could generate enormous amounts of jobs, and as a country, we would earn huge revenue.

“Examining the budget that was submitted to the President to the National Assembly, you happen to see that it is a deficit budget where we are going to borrow a humongous amount of money, and this is also going to add to our debt profile.

“When you hear of the debt profile of the country rising periodically, they tell us that our debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), we are doing well. But the challenge is debt to revenue.

“At a time as a country, we were spending over 90% of our revenue to service debt and not to repay the debt. There is no country that will make meaningful progress by spending 90% of its revenue in servicing debt.”

He added: So as a country, we must be serious. As people, we must be able to examine what the government is doing and proffer solutions to them.

“Other issues are those bothering the Nigerian Tax Reform Bills before the NASS. We are calling on the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the House of Representatives that public hearings should not just be jamborees.

“It should not be when they have made up their minds on what to do, they just call us for a public hearing and after that, they go back and do exactly what they intended to do.

“That is not how public hearings are conducted in many parts of the world. Public hearing naturally is for information to be collated, and data to be analysed and they will form inputs to the bill. But we have observed that in Nigeria, public hearing is just a show whereby they listen to you and they go ahead to do exactly what they had planned to do.

“We wish to also note the current collapse of our national grid. In 2024 alone, our national grid collapsed about 12 times. This is a shame to us as a country. We can not even generate sufficient megawatts to power our homes.

“Then the little we could generate, because we have been around 4 MW since 1999 and billions of dollars have gone into that without real improvement. Even at that, we are consistently faced with grid collapse. We think that this is not acceptable.

“We hereby call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to do everything possible to ensure that our electricity infrastructure is well protected, to tap into the vast human resources that we have in Nigeria, to put the best team forward to man that ministry so that at the end of the day, we will have the best of it.

“Nigeria is a country that is blessed with enormous human resources and vast intellectuals. We can not man our agencies with people who are less qualified, with politicians who have nothing to offer.

“So the President must look at those who are saddled with the responsibilities of manning the ministry. This must be done with utmost urgency.

“I just talk about the state of our refineries. The Warri refinery came on stream which gladdened the hearts of many Nigerians. For us in PENGASSAN, we will continuously push till all refineries are working. The Kaduna refinery, we were told that a lot of work is going on there right now and also the new Port refinery rehabilitation.

“We are calling also on those who are manning the Ministry of Petroleum, and also those saddled with the responsibilities of fixing the refineries, to get all the refineries to work as we have noted severally that beyond it being ensuring energy security, it is going to provide us with primary and secondary jobs.

“We will also have the opportunity of getting a lot of foreign exchange when the refineries are working because the value chain of the refineries is quite enormous.”

