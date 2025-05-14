Nigeria Needs $10bn Yearly To Fix Power Sector, Says Adelabu

Share

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that Nigeria needs $10 billion annually for the next 10 to 20 years to fix the power sector crisis in the country.

This is as he also expressed optimism that even though a herculean task the power sector problem in the country can be tackled in the next 20 years.

The Minister spoke yesterday in Kaduna at the commissioning of the phase 1-600kw Solar power plant at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna State.

Adelabu noted that to achieve “functional reliable and stable electricity Nigeria need not less than $10 billion annually for the next 10 to 20 years” saying that even with the money there are some bottlenecks that need to be fixed for the spending of this money to have meaning.

He named the bottlenecks as legislative and policy foundation which this administration has achieved by signing energy bill into an act.

He said: “This bill has achieved liberation and decentralisation of the power sector to enable all levels of federal State and local government to legally and morally play roles in the power sector to give their citizens at sub national levels.

This has given autonomy to more than 11 states and more are still coming. They can now play roles in the power from generation to transmission to distribution and even metering.

“We talk about infrastructure deficit, then we talk about fixing infrastructure deficit which has piled up over the last 60 years due to lack of maintenance, lack of additional investment to revive our transmission grid.”

The Minister also emphasised the need to bridge over 50 percent Metering gap which he said the Presidential initiative aims to achieve through 18 million meter installation in the next five years.

Addressing military officers at NDA, the Minister said: “I stand before you today at this significant occasion, the commissioning of the 600kW and 3MW Solar PV Power Plant here at the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy.

“These projects, implemented by the Federal Ministry of Power and the Rural Electrification Agency not only underscores our commitment to improving electrification across key institutions in Nigeria but it is also part of our broader mandate to diversify our energy sources, expand access to clean and reliable electricity, and support critical sectors of our national development, including education and security.

