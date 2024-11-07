Nigeria Needs $10bn Annually To Achieve SDG 2030 – UN

Share

The United Nations (UN) says for Nigeria to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the country needs to invest 10 billion dollars annually.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Amina Mohammed, said this at the MTN Nigeria Foundation’s (MNF) 20th anniversary celebration yesterday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the progamme was tagged: “Unlocking Private Capital for Sustain – able Development in Nigeria”.

Mohammed, who spoke virtually, said the investments needed for the achievement of the SDGs by 2030 could not be done by the Federal Government alone. She said: “Achieving our global goals will require resources far beyond the reach of governments alone.

It will require support from all sectors, with the private sector’s engagement at the heart of our mission in Nigeria. “Bridging this gap requires bold partnerships and contributions to the private sector from organisations like MTN foundation, and from international partners.

“It will also require creating a foundation of trust by tackling corruption, addressing illicit financial flows and fostering an environment where investments benefit all excellencies.”

The Chairman MTN Nigeria, Dr Ernest Ndukwe, said that the foundation had stayed the course in transforming lives, empowering communities and investing in Nigeria’s future. He said: “At MTN Nigeria, we take great pride in our commitment to concrete social investment that is long term and of high impact.”

