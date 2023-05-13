New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Nigeria Needs 1.8…

Nigeria Needs 1.8 Million Units Of Blood Yearly To Meet Transfusion Need – Prof Muhibi

A Professor of Haematology at the Edo State University, Uzairue, Musa Muhibi has revealed that Nigeria needs a minimum of 1.8 million units of blood annually to meet the blood transfusion needs of its citizens. He made the disclosure while delivering the seventh inaugural lecture series of the university, titled; The Cycle in Blood Safety: Being Efficiently, Selfish and Effectively Generous.

Muhibi, who is the Dean of Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, said that the rate of blood donation in Nigeria is low, with only a maximum of 10 percent of blood donors being voluntary donors. According to him, the majority of blood donations come from family replacement donors, some of whom are not adequately screened for blood borne infections and other health conditions.

He said: “Nigeria has one of the lowest voluntary blood donation rates globally, with only 10 percent of blood supply coming from voluntary donors. “The majority of the blood supply 60 percent comes from family replacement donors while 30 percent comes from paid blood donors.

Read Previous

Court Assumes Jurisdiction To Hear Lp Leadership Tussle Suit
Read Next

Health Workers Issue 15-day Strike Notice To FG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023