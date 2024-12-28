Nigeria National Park Service Expands Portfolio

Share

The Conservator General of the National Park Service, Dr Ibrahim Musa Goni, has revealed the addition of three new National Parks to the ever increasing portfolio of the Service, noting that this development was one of the significant achievements of the organisation in 2024.

The three new National Parks, according to Goni, are: Hadejia Wetlands in Hadeija, Jigawa State; Oba-Hills in Osun State; and Marhai National Parks in Nasarawa State.

The new additions have brought the total number of Nigeria’s National Parks to 20, making the country one of the richest when it comes to conservation and eco-tourism, as these 21 National Parks cover some of the most important global biodiversity and ecosystem.

Speaking on the scorecard of the Service in 2024, the CG said the achievements of the Service this year have demonstrated its commitment to conservation, protection and community engagement. These achievements showcase the Service’s efforts to protect Nigeria’s natural heritage and promote sustainable development.

Goni further said the Service has enhanced its anti-poaching efforts through the deployment of high-tech equipment such as drones, SMARTS, Power-chute and GSM technology. He added that this initiative has resulted in 621 arrests, with 466 prosecutions, 61 compoundments and 94 warnings issued, saying this significant increase in arrests and prosecutions demonstrates the Service’s dedication and renewed effort to combating wildlife crime.

The CG expressed his satisfaction over partnerships with governmental, non-profit and international organisations, which he said has enhanced anti-poaching efforts. He said a number of these partnerships have facilitated donations from organisations such as the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), United Nations Office on Drug Crime (UNODC), Sustainability and Conservation Education for Rural Areas (SCERA) and ACReSAL, supporting the Service with essential equipment, training and funding.

The CG further stated that the Service prioritised training and capacity building, with 100 Park Rangers receiving tactical operations and counter terrorism training in collaboration with the Nigeria Army. Furthermore, 30 Forest Guards from the Federal Capital Territory Forestry Department were trained in forest resources conservation and protection by the Service.

On research, Goni said a recent PhD research conducted in Cross River National Park has shown that; “Low-intensity human activities such as foraging can significantly impact tree species assemblages in tropical forest, particularly for edible species, potentially leaving long-lasting footprints.”

This research highlights the complex interplay that environmental, spatial and human factors have in shaping tree species dissimilarity in the Nigeria-Cameroon forest regions. Other researches in PhDs, MScs and BScs are ongoing in the fields at unit parks.

The CG said the Service also counted it as part of achievements, the election of Assistant Conservator of Park (ACP) Mohammed Dikko Bala as Africa’s Regional Representative in the International Rangers Federation (IRF) executive, demonstrating the Service’s growing international recognition.

He further stated that the Service launched several conservation initiatives, including Nigeria’s first National Elephant Action Plan for 2024-2034 in collaboration with Elephant Protection Initiative, adding that 25 rescued African Grey Parrots from wildlife traders were released back into the wild in Cross River State and 161 hectares of degraded land were replanted and maintained across the National Parks under the Green Bond initiative.

Goni said despite these achievements, the Service also faced some challenges such as insecurity occasioned by banditry and terrorism, inadequate anti-poaching patrol equipment such as vehicles, arms and ammunition, vulnerability of protected areas around the National Parks etc.

To address these challenges, he said the Service would work to review the National Park Service Act and Regulations as well as the management plan of all the National Parks and seek technical support and donor partnerships, reiterating that the Service remains committed to protecting Nigeria’s natural heritage and promoting sustainable development.

