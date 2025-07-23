Nigeria Must Tackle Rising Harmful Online Content, Says Olajide

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Digital Information, Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, Hon. Adedeji Olajide, has declared that Nigeria must urgently adopt a comprehensive and inclusive legal framework to tackle the rising tide of harmful online content threatening the country’s digital landscape.

Olajide made the call in Abuja while addressing stakeholders at a high level one- day workshop organised jointly by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Advocacy for Policy and Innovation (API), focusing on advancing dialogue around the draft Online Harm Protection (OHP) Bill.

The workshop brought together representatives from government agencies, civil society, the tech ecosystem, academia and legal practitioners to deliberate on the institutionalisation of a multi stakeholder approach in the fight against online abuse, cyberbullying, misinformation and digital exploitation.