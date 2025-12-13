Nigeria Must See Architecture As Cultural Discipline, Not Technical Service – Dosekun – Adjei

Mrs. Olayinka Dosekun-Adjei is the creative director of Lagos based Studio Contra Architects. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, she talked about her impression of the Nigerian built industry. Excerpts:

What prompted your return to Nigeria after schooling overseas?

In 2017 my husband (Jeffrey) and I founded Studio Contra and we lead the firm jointly; we are architects and urban designers. Jeffrey is Ghanaian, I’m Nigerian. We met in London and came back to West Africa because we are passionate about this region; it’s our home, and we felt that architecture here is still being defined. We wanted to be part of that process.

There is a long line of practitioners contributing to an already established architectural culture in other parts of the world. In Nigeria (and West Africa more broadly) the questions are still fundamental: how people live, what materials we build with, what should be the language of the built environment, and how our cities might grow in the future.

Returning wasn’t simply coming home; it was choosing to work in a context where architecture is still shaping society and emerging economies rather than refining what already exists somewhere else. In that sense, Nigeria became a starting point for a wider perspective rather than a limit. Interestingly, the more we focus on this region and its questions, the more we find our work travelling outward.

Since your arrival what has been your overall experience of the country’s built industry?

It’s been a mix of enormous potential and real limitations. On one hand, Nigeria has the talents, energy, entrepreneurial culture and a huge demand for buildings and infrastructure. On the other hand, the industry can be very transactional, and architecture is often treated as a technical service rather than a cultural discipline.

One of the structural issues is our heavy reliance on imported materials and systems. Architecture works best when it grows out of local knowledge, when a good proportion of materials, craft and construction techniques belong to the place itself, and when almost everything is imported, buildings risk becoming placeless, because they’re essentially assembled rather than grown from a context.

There is a lot of room for improvement in research, design quality and long-term thinking but precisely because of these gaps, there’s space for a new generation of practices to define a more thoughtful and contemporary architectural language in Nigeria, one that emerges from the realities of this place rather than simply borrowing from elsewhere.

What are the challenges being faced by your firm since you set it up?

The obvious issues are limitations of craftsmanship, skills and budgets. But the deeper challenge is sometimes to convince clients that well-conceived, high quality design is not an indulgence, it is good economics and a worthwhile cultural and civic legacy.

A well-designed building or urban space will be cherished by generations: it performs better, lasts longer, and holds its value, while increasing the value of everything around it.

We’ve also had to learn how to be designers, project managers, educators and diplomats at the same time. It forces you to develop a very wide skillset very quickly.

At the same time, one of the positive discoveries has been the solidarity among architects and designers who share similar values. There is a quiet but growing community in Nigeria that is pushing for more thoughtful architecture, and we’ve found a lot of mutual encouragement within that circle. It reminds us that we’re not working in isolation; there is a collective shift underway.

Do you think the built industry in the country has reached an acceptable standard compared to what you find elsewhere?

Nigeria isn’t at the same level as the most advanced architectural cultures, and I think it’s important to say that, honestly. But comparison isn’t the whole story. Our context is different, and we shouldn’t simply copy other places. No country improved its architectural quality through imitation; progress comes from developing local expertise, materials and critical thinking.

What excites me is that the conversation is changing, and more clients are beginning to ask for architecture that represents their identity and long-term ambitions rather than a generic international aesthetic. We also feel strongly that people deserve beauty in the built environment, especially in the public spaces and urban settings that shape everyday life.

Architecture affects how we feel about ourselves and each other; it has psychological and even spiritual consequences. Good design has the ability to elevate the mind rather than merely shelter the body, and we think Nigerians desire and deserve that just as much as anyone else.

Is there any form of support from the government, if not, what kind of support would you wish for?

There is less structural support than we would like. The most valuable thing would be public-sector commitment to quality: not money, simply standards.

The government is the largest client in the country. If public buildings demanded proper design processes, competitions, and transparent procurement, the whole industry would rise.

Every architectural culture in history, from Europe to Latin America, was shaped by strong public patronage.

Nigeria is no different; if we want cities that are dignified and future-proof, the public sector must take design seriously. The same applies to public space and urban planning frameworks.

At the moment these systems don’t lead to cities that are humane or enjoyable, they rarely even create basic civic space. To give just one example: Lagos, a city of over 20 million people, does not really have public parks. That fact alone tells you everything about how little attention is given to collective space and the quality of urban life.

Your firm recently won an award, what was it all about?

We recently won a Holcim Award, one of the most internationally respected recognitions for both great design and sustainable architecture.

The Holcim Awards are given every two years to only about 20 projects worldwide, celebrating work that is either built or in advanced stages of design or early construction.

They recognise projects that push the boundaries of technical innovation, environmental responsibility, and architectural excellence.

Studio Contra received the award for the Middle East & Africa region for our project Brookside School in Asaba, Delta State. We are the first Nigerian architectural firm to win a Holcim award.

Construction of the school is set to begin next year, but from the outset our intention has been clear: to create a school where the quality of space communicates dignity, ambition, and care; a place where children intuitively understand that their education matters because the architecture itself expresses that value.

We’ve designed generous, vaulted learning spaces, shaded courtyards, and naturally cool interiors shaped by the climate and by local building knowledge.

The project will be built primarily using load-bearing bricks, produced locally from clay sourced near the site. These will be handmade, halffired bricks, which require far less energy to produce and provide excellent thermal mass: keeping classrooms cool, reducing reliance on mechanical systems, and ensuring comfort throughout the day. This approach also introduces an element of craft into every part of the building, from the making of the bricks to the laying of the vaults.

We were fortunate enough to have a very enlightened and supportive client throughout this process of briefing, design, engineering and preparation. Beyond the school itself, the project aims to generate local industry and skills that will endure long after construction is complete.

By investing in local materials and training, we hope the brick-making enterprise continues to support livelihoods in the community for years to come. It’s an honour for this vision, rooted equally in design excellence, environmental responsibility, and social impact, to be recognised by Holcim. More about the project is available on our website.