‘Nigeria Must Review 700 Trade Treaties To Achieve $1trn Economy’

Following the recent visit by President Bola Tinubu to Turkiye, a former United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) Representative in Nigeria on Agric Exports and Trade, and also a former Director-General of NACCIMA, Dr John Isemede, has called for a holistic review of over 700 agreements from 1960 to date as prelude to achieving the $1 trillion dollar economy target by 2030.

Isemede in an interview with New Telegraph explained that Nigeria does not have a trade policy that is beneficial directly, stressing that it is the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank that are out there profiting from the trade treaties.

According to him, “do we have a foreign policy tied to trade in this country to show to the world or the WTO? Secondly, do we have records in this country? and if yes, so where/who is warehousing our agreements of over 700 from 1960 to date?

These are questions many are asking now, so another nine agreements or MoUs again? ( I was in Turkiye as a student on chamber matters and also as a trade expert at the TOBB school in Ankara and we have a joint trade commission in place with Turkiye.

Our trade commission/ past agreements signed before now can be obtained from NACCIMA). “We can see Turkiye schools and businesses here but what are we sending to them to balance transactions of imports and exports? What of our existing bilateral agreements under the D8 during President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure?

More questions on the table plus what of the past agreements we signed with Turkiye when I was the Director -General / Chief Executive Officer of NACCIMA? “Do you know that none was domesticated by NASS in line with Section 12 of the Nigerian constitution? “So why are we flying in the dark without a compass as a nation looking for the easy way out? Are we saying that this fresh agreements will not go the same way of the past after by 2027?

The last line, why are the Organised Private Sector (OPS) members, players and experts like us not in that hall when President Recep Tayyip Erdoan hosted President Bola Tinubu? “See the two flags in my house I brought back after the event in Ankara Turkiye as a trade expert.”

Speaking further, Dr. Isemede added: “Are we saying that the D8 agreement with Turkiye and others of the past not gathering dust? “Where are the tools/infrastructure/power to engage? We can see Turkish airlines but, where is our made in Ethiopia Nigeria Air?

“Secondly, after our numerous past trade fairs/trade missions, who can show us any technical support/incentives to engage the technical report/ communiques for our MBA students investors to cash on? “Finally, ambassadors are not to go out to play golf, but to work so that we can achieve the $1 trillion economy.

Recall that in January, Türkiye pledged to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria, focusing on a robust security framework to combat terrorism and a target of increasing bilateral trade to $5 billion. Nine agreements were signed between Türkiye and Nigeria.

The agreements were signed following one-on-one and delegation-level meetings at the Presidential Palace in Türkiye’s capital Ankara. The two sides signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding covering cooperation in diaspora policy, media and communication, higher education, halal accreditation, military cooperation, and cooperation with diplomatic academies.

Both sides also adopted a joint declaration establishing the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO). The agreements signed between Türkiye and Nigeria include: – Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Diaspora Policy between the Presidency of Turks Abroad and Related Communities of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye and the Commission for Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Memorandum of Understanding between Türkiye and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the Field of Media and Communication. – Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Halal Accreditation Agency of the Republic of Türkiye and the Nigerian National Accreditation System in the Field of Halal Quality Infrastructure. – Joint Declaration Establishing the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO). – Protocol on Military Cooperation.

Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education. – Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye and the Foreign Affairs Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Agreement on Cooperation between the Ministry of Family and Social Policies of the Republic of Türkiye and the Ministry of Women’s Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. – Diplomatic relations between Türkiye, Nigeria Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Nigeria were established on Nov. 9, 1960.

Bilateral trade volume reached $688.4 million in the first 11 months of 2025. Including energy trade, Nigeria became Türkiye’s largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa in 2025. More than 50 Turkish-owned companies operate in Nigeria, with total investments valued at around $400 million.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of projects undertaken by Turkish contractors in the West African country, with the total value of these projects approaching $3 billion.

In line with Ankara’s support for Abuja’s counterterrorism efforts, cooperation in the fields of military affairs, security, and the defense industry continues to grow stronger in a robust and steady manner. Between 1992 and 2023, 199 Nigerian students graduated through Türkiye scholarships.

