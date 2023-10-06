Emotions ran high on the floor of the Nigerian Senate, when Senator Ekong Sampson, representing Akwa Ibom South, relived the ordeal of some young Akwa Ibom indigenes abducted in Zamfara State on their way to Sokoto for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Recall that on the 21st of August, 2023, it was reported that an Akwa Ibom Transport Corporation (AKTC) bus conveying twelve prospective Corps Members alongside their driver was abducted.

Three of them, however, escaped, leaving a total of eight Corps Members and the bus driver in the captor’s den.

Distraught families of the victims have openly expressed fears over the safety of their wards. Public-spirited individuals and groups have joined calls for the release of the young Nigerians.

In the National Assembly, the three Senators from Akwa Ibom State, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ekong Sampson and Senator Aniekan Bassey, worried over the abducted Akwa Ibom Corps Members, have been working closely and strategically with security agencies to ensure their release.

Last week, Senator Sampson met with Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio twice on the issue. Sampson and Bassey also worked on their contacts over the unfortunate incident.

Similarly, at the Senate plenary yesterday, Senator Ekong Sampson spoke in amplification of a security matter of Urgent National Importance in a motion raised by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua,(Katsina Central).

In his motion, Senator Yar’adua noted with concern the recent kidnap of five female students of Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State in the early hours of Wednesday, October 4th, 2023.

He said kidnap incidents have thrown the University and academic communities into panic, urging for enhanced security across the country.

In his contribution, Senator Ekong Sampson bemoaned the fate of the young Akwa Ibom prospective Corps Members, whose unfortunate abduction has thrown their families into ‘endless wailing’.

Senator Sampson, who is Vice Chairman, Senate Committees on FCT and Education, lamented how the ‘lofty aims of the NYSC Scheme are being undermined by the trauma some of our youths are going through while answering to National Call’.

‘My heart bleeds for those eight Nigerians who are languishing probably in the forest with their driver. These could have been our children. They could have been our relations. For close to two months, nobody knows where they are. The parents weep night and day. Relations cry their eyes out.

Senator Ekong Sampson said metaphorically that the current security situation in the country was one ‘which you are either infected or affected’, noting that the ‘spates of kidnapping truly calls for concern’.

Senator Sampson said that it was time for Nigerians to ‘take ownership of our security architecture’. He said that we must take security as our common concern, to remedy the ‘national embarrassment’ insecurity has caused the country already.

Sampson appealed to Nigeria to rise up and rescue those young Nigerians who were kidnapped en route to serving the country and all others across the country held against their wish.

The Senate, among other resolutions, called upon security agencies to ensure the release of kidnapped students, Corps Members and other victims. The Senate also resolved to invite Service Chiefs to discuss the security situation in parts of the country.