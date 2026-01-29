Nigeria Must Redirect 2026 Budget Spending For Devt, Healthcare, Others –Adebusoye

As Nigeria enters 2026, the country stands at a critical crossroads: continue with a cycle of poorly thought-out spending that entrenches poverty and insecurity, or deliberately redirect public resources toward education, healthcare, security and human capital for better national outcomes.

For many analysts, lawyers and development experts, the answer is no longer debatable. Nigeria’s budgeting process has become a moral and constitutional failure, and 2026 offers a narrow but decisive opportunity for correction.

At the centre of this argument is Barrister Ayo Adebusoye, a lawyer and development consultant, who describes Nigeria’s budgets as “documents of conscience” that reveal what leaders truly value.

According to him, while governments routinely claim commitment to justice, peace and development, budgetary choices tell a different story—one where billions of naira are diverted to religious patronage, ceremonial programmes and opaque security votes, even as millions of Nigerians lack basic services.

A constitutional test for 2026

Nigeria’s Constitution is clear: the security and welfare of the people are the primary purpose of government, and the state must ensure equal and adequate educational opportunities. Budgets that prioritise religious subsidies and ceremonial spending over education, healthcare and water infrastructure fail this constitutional test.

An education crisis worsened by poor priorities

Nowhere is the cost of misplaced priorities more evident than in education. UNICEF estimates that Nigeria has about 18.3 million out-of-school children, the highest number globally.

Nearly threequarters of them are concentrated in the North-West and North-East, regions already battling insecurity and poverty. In states such as Yobe, Zamfara and Sokoto, between 37 and 43 per cent of children never attend school.

Yet, despite this emergency, education remains chronically underfunded, while funds flow freely into non-productive and constitutionally questionable projects.

Adebusoye argues that this is not just a development failure but a justice issue. “A society that denies millions of children education cannot claim to pursue peace,” he notes, warning that idle, unskilled youth are fertile ground for conflict and criminality.

Public funds, private faith

One of the most controversial aspects of Nigeria’s budgeting culture is the routine use of public funds for religious activities. In Kebbi State, ₦10 billion was allocated in late 2025 to subsidise Hajj seats for 2026—an amount that dwarfs allocations to water resources and primary healthcare.

Similar trends appear in Kano and Katsina States, where billions are budgeted for mass weddings, Ramadan feeding programmes and pilgrim welfare boards. “These are not private donations,” Adebusoye stresses. “They are public funds drawn largely from federal allocations. When governments spend more on pilgrimages than on classrooms, they are choosing symbolism over substance.” Analysts point out that the same resources could fund thousands of boreholes, health centres or schools—investments with long term social and economic returns.

Security votes without security

Equally troubling is the ballooning size and secrecy of security votes. Investigations show that N56 billion was released as security votes in 14 northern states within nine months in 2025, with little or no accountability. Yet insecurity continues to worsen. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, over 2.2 million Nigerians were kidnapped between May 2023 and May 2024, many in states receiving the largest security allocations.

Adebusoye describes security votes as “security theatre rather than security spending.” He argues that peace cannot be built on untraceable cash transfers shielded from audit and legislative scrutiny. “If security votes were working, schools would not still be targets and communities would not be living in fear,” he adds. For Adebusoye, 2026 must mark a turning point.

He recommends a minimum of 20 per cent budgetary allocation to education, in line with UNESCO benchmarks, with special focus on basic and girl-child education in the North.

He also calls for an end to public funding of pilgrimages, insisting that faith-based activities should be privately financed or supported through voluntary religious bodies. On security votes, his position is firm: “They must either be abolished or subjected to full audit, legislative oversight and public disclosure. Secrecy breeds abuse, not peace.”

Lessons for policymakers and citizens

Beyond specific reforms, the broader lesson is that budgeting is not merely a technical exercise but a moral one. Redirecting funds from bogus or low-impact projects to human capital development can yield measurable progress within a few years—reduced out-of-school numbers, improved healthcare access and greater social stability.

Adebusoye also emphasises citizen responsibility. He urges journalists, lawyers, religious leaders and civil society groups to scrutinise budgets and demand accountability. “Justice and peace will not emerge from silence,” he says. “They must be demanded.”

A chance Nigeria cannot afford to miss

Nigeria, experts agree, does not lack resources; it lacks discipline and prioritisation. As UNICEF’s Cristian Munduate has noted, keeping children safe and in school is a shared responsibility—but one that must begin with responsible budgeting. If 2026 budgets are deliberately redirected toward education, healthcare, transparent security spending and basic infrastructure, Nigeria could begin to reverse years of decline.

Anything less, Adebusoye warns, would be “a betrayal of both faith and future.” For a nation yearning for justice and peace, the 2026 budget may well be the most important test yet.