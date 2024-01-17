As concerns mount in some quarters over Federal Government’s economic reform measures, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have emphasised that for Nigeria to overcome the impediments hindering its growth, the country “must prioritise production through economic diversification.”

The analysts, who stated this in a report released over the weekend, noted that “lingering structural deficien- cies and the failure to solve for reform preconditions to avert the unintended consequences of market reactions,” resulted in the naira’s free fall and ensuing price instability last year despite the removal of fuel subsidy, implementation of FX reforms and ongoing monetary tightening measures. For instance, the analysts noted that the removal of subsidies “without accompanying measures to support alternative sources of energy can disproportionately impact businesses and households reliant on affordable energy.” The report partly read: “The Nigerian government has frequently resorted to providing palliatives as a means of mitigating the adverse effects of policy changes, such as the subsidy removal. Often, poor Nigerians queue for hours to get a few food items, barely enough to last a few days. “In the same vein, small businesses are supported withN10,000 to N20,000 in cash awards. However, these funds do not address the root causes of poverty, lacking long-term sustainability prospects. In addi- tion, these palliatives have proven to be inadequate and prone to misappropriation by state actors. “Paradoxically, what the households or businesses need is not palliatives or meagre cash awards. What the households need is an improvement in their purchasing power, an increase in the real wage and the availability of assorted commodities.

Meanwhile, businesses need an increase in real returns, and an improved in- vestment and business climate. “In essence, Nigeria must prioritise production through economic diversification. It is imperative to promote the growth of other sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and services, and consequently maintain low inflation (which is a corollary of high purchasing power). This increased production creates employment opportunities, reduces income inequality, and enhances economic stability.” The report, however, stated that “although Nigeria is richly endowed with both human and economic resources, socioeconomic development has been impaired by entrenched bottlenecks and structural rigidities. “These constraints create barriers that impede the efficient allocation of resources, hinder innovation, and limit the competitiveness of industries, thereby impeding productivity growth. Bottlenecks, such as inadequate infrastructure, can result in production delays, higher costs, and reduced efficiency.

“For example, although Nigeria has proven natural gas reserves of 180 trillion cubic feet, arable land of 34 million hectares, and proven crude oil reserves of 37 billion barrels, Nigeria’s prosperity is ranked 142nd out of 167 countries. “Only 60 per cent of the population has access to electricity, only 16.8 per cent of the population has access to clean cooking energy, and 62.5 per cent of the population is living in multidimensional poverty. Structural rigidities, such as cumbersome regulations and bureaucratic procedures, create additional barriers to productivity growth.”