Nigeria Must Make Room For All To Thrive, Says Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Okechukwu Nwadinobi, the Deputy President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has called for inclusivity and equity in Nigeria’s development, stressing that the country must make room for all ethnic groups to contribute to its growth and progress.

Speaking at the E.K. Clark Memorial Lecture & Day of Tributes held in Abuja, Nwadinobi emphasized the need for unity, equity, and justice, quoting the Igbo proverb, “Onye agha la nwa nneya” or “Leave no one behind.”

He lamented that Ndigbo have often been left behind in various areas and urged the government to create opportunities for all, highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit, ingenuity, and creativity of the Igbo people.

Nwadinobi pointed to notable Igbo individuals who have made significant contributions in diverse fields, including medicine, academia, science, technology, and the arts, as evidence of the potential waiting to be fully realized.

He also underscored the importance of enforcing court judgments fairly for everyone, referencing the case of Nnamdi Kanu, and called for a comprehensive approach from both the government and society to ensure equitable distribution of resources and leadership opportunities. This approach, he said, should promote inclusivity, tolerance, dignity, and mutual respect.

“For us in Ohanaeze, we stake our claim as members of the one Nigerian family and are committed to the well-being of every member of that family. We call for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to ensure the equitable distribution of resources and leadership positions, applying remedies and reparations where necessary,” Nwadinobi stated.

He further recalled the efforts of past heroes and heroines who laid the foundations for growth, progress, and healthy competition, while ensuring accountability and the fear of God in leadership.

“Our true heroes became role models, investing in the youth, knowing that empowering the younger generation was not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do.”

Nwadinobi expressed concern over the gradual erosion of these values, which once served as beacons of good behavior and patriotism.

In conclusion, he stressed the need for all Nigerians to work together to build a nation where no tribe, people, or creed is left behind, so that the labors of past heroes and heroines will not be in vain.

