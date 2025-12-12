‘Nigeria Must Invest In Research To Be In Tech Race’

Senator Tokunbo Abiru has issued a stark warning that Nigeria risks being left behind in the fastpaced global economy if it fails to urgently reinvest in its university research and innovation systems.

The Senator, representing Lagos East, delivered the message while speaking at the maiden edition of Research and Innovation Fair of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH).

He emphasised that nations failing to invest in research and human capital development risk falling irreversibly behind, stating that Nigeria must not be left behind. The Senator praised the university for initiating the fair, stating that such efforts are critical to reimagine, reengineer and reinvigorate the country’s research enterprise.

Highlighting the gap be-tween potential and support, Abiru noted: “Our universities are filled with brilliant minds, however, what they require are adequate funding, functional laboratories, and strategic industry partnerships.”

He argued for transforming universities into economic hubs, saying: “It is about transforming our universities into hubs where knowledge translates into economic value and job creation.”

Citing global examples like Silicon Valley’s link to Stanford University, the Senator stressed the necessity of tight collaboration between academia, government, and industry.

He also pointed to his personally-funded SAIL Innovation Lab in Ikorodu, Lagos as a local example of what is possible when youths are given the right tools and environment. “What we have demonstrated is to show what is possible when young people are equipped with digital and technical and entrepreneurial skills,” he said.

On government efforts, Abiru highlighted the President’s digital infrastructure plans, including a 90,000-kilometer fibre optic project, as a positive step. He told the students in attendance that the future of growth, the future of wealth, is in technology.

In his legislative role, Abiru pledged commitment to promoting policies that will strengthen our national research ecosystem, including facilitating funding for startups and supporting university research capabilities.

He concluded with a call for collective action, asserting: “Nigeria can compete globally but it requires all of us, academia, industry, government and society, working collaboratively and intentionally.”