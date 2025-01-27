‘Nigeria Must Invest In Megaprojects To Accelerate Growth’

Share

As Nigeria steps into 2025, economic analysts are advocating for large-scale infrastructure projects as the cornerstone for sustainable economic growth.

At a quarterly forum organised by the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), experts underscored the urgent need for transformative investments to bolster the nation’s macroeconomic environment and catalyze private sector participation.

Delivering a keynote presentation titled “Nigeria in Transition: Reforms, Global Shifts, and Strategic Opportunities,” Mr. Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Managing Director of Nairametrics, projected a 3.5% economic growth rate for the year, citing stabilizing inflation, improved exchange rate systems, and increasing liquidity in financial markets.

However, he emphasized that more ambitious efforts, particularly in infrastructure, are critical to achieving robust, long-term growth. “Economic growth cannot rely solely on incremental reforms,” said Obi-Chukwu.

Adding that “Nigeria needs megaprojects akin to those during the Obasanjo administration, which ushered in GSM technology, bank recapitalisation, and hosted global sporting events.

These were catalytic drivers of the 6.5% GDP growth recorded at that time.” “The path to economic prosperity lies in strategic, bold initiatives,” Obi-Chukwu concluded.

“Nigeria has the resources and potential to exceed the IMF’s projected 3.2 per cent growth rate, but only if we embrace transformative projects that redefine the nation’s economic landscape.”

Speaking with New Telegraph, Dr. Muda Yusuf, convener of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) and a former Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), echoed this sentiment.

He called for a stable macroeconomic environment as a foundation for growth, identifying inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and high debt service costs as major impediments.

“Addressing structural challenges through infrastructure investments is key,” Yusuf noted. “Security, agricultural productivity, and food security all hinge on improving critical infrastructure. Without this, private sector-led growth will remain elusive,” he added.

Obi-Chukwu outlined a cautiously optimistic outlook for Nigeria’s exchange rate in 2025. He predicted that global interest rates would decline, crude oil prices would stabilize, and Nigeria’s currency could oscillate within a range of 1,400 to N1,700 to the dollar.

Reforms introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in late 2024, including enhanced liquidity for Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, are expected to bolster stability.

