Nigeria Must Invest in Infrastructure to Curb Environmental Health Challenges –Abolade

Femi Abolade, is an environmental health practitioner and the President Wellbeing of the Teesside University Student Union. In this interview with AYOBAMI AGBOOLA, he talked about things the government can do to avert environmental disaster in the country as well as the need for governments at all tiers to safeguard and ensure a clean environment that will attract investors. Excerpts:

As an environmentalist, can you say the Nigerian society is clean enough to attract investors to stay back?

Nigerian society is a pitiable mixture of affluence and poverty that has revealed a picture of both filth and hygiene. However, in a general state, Nigeria is dirty. This may sound like an indictment on environmental health practitioners, but there is little they can also do with a mindset that is not clean. A clean environment will attract investors, but that is not the case with Nigeria. So, it is a mixed situation when it comes to sanitation. Again, when investors come into a filthy environment, it also gives them a kind of boldness to misuse our environment, thereby giving us no moral right to correct them.

What can the government do to curb the prevailing environmental misnomer?

We must be grateful that Nigeria does not suffer from some devastating natural disasters, as many of what we see around are human-induced disasters. Some of the things the government can do is to build massive infrastructure as there is no sanitation without adequate infrastructure. Good roads, adequate drainage, etc are what the government must massively invest in. Continue environmental education of the public on sanitation and the effect of bad practices. There are enough ecological and environmental agencies in Nigeria, but they are not properly funded, not properly staffed, or not given the adequate political strength to make the required changes. This has to change for us to see the needed impact as it affects environmental disasters. Environmental laws must be properly enforced with political will. More Environmental health practitioners need to be employed across board and supported to enforce environmental laws.

As the first Nigerian and African to occupy such a position outside there, how did you manage to be student union leader, or what is the magic?

When I came to the university in October 2021, I never planned to contest for any position in the SU. What prompted me was when I saw a Nigerian bounced off the SU building during an event in November 2021. I felt if we were represented, that sort of thing won’t happen. So, I mentioned to the chairman of the Nigeria Society that I am interested in contesting for the position of President Welfare. The contest was between me and 11 others. This number included one British student and 10 Indian students. It was a tough contest, but I emerged with the highest number of votes. I got massive support from Nigerians and many other international and home students.

How are you coping in that office?

A-I have coped well in the office. The Student Union here in the UK is quite different from the one back in Nigeria. It is a paid full-time role, so we had a contract. We had several trainings, and the position has afforded me to interact with many people both within and outside of the university. I have enjoyed my time here, although it has come with many challenges too. The office has helped me with managing my time and priorities, the use of several software, and how to engage positively with all kinds of people. Being the first Nigerian and African to occupy such a position, I have been able to stand as a voice for my people while discharging the duties beyond board.

What are the challenges?

The first challenge was that I was the first from my background to be in the office, so there was no one to really follow after. So, I have to be the model for others to follow. My other challenge has been Nigerians. At one point, many of my people misunderstood the role. I once did, too. As much as I tried to explain that the Student Union in the UK is quite different from the Student Union Government in Nigeria, many failed to understand. Here, we don’t take on individual cases as student officers. We have SU staff who have been trained and insured to do that. Our job is to signpost students to them. I no longer have privacy. Students who have my phone contacts reach out to me at very awkward hours about their issues. Now, the boundaries have been set, though. We have so many limitations on what we can do and ask for. The SU here is a charity and follows the charity laws strictly, limiting some of the things we can do.

What has been your message to Nigerians?

My main message to Nigerians here in the UK is that they manage their expectations. This country has so many opportunities that can be used if only they can open their eyes to information. Also, I say that we should avoid breaking the law of attempting illegality. It usually ends up in tears. Nigerians planning to emigrate should plan well before taking such decisions. There is no crime in traveling, but do it legally and plan well before moving. Finally, wherever you find yourself, please be a good ambassador of your family name and country. It is important.

What is your message for the government of Nigeria in your country in terms of environmental sanitation?

There is no sanitation without infra- structure anywhere in the world. The Nigerian government should build and invest in infrastructure, as this will help with waste collection and disposal, recycling, and waste to wealth. As long as poverty is rife, sanitation will also remain a challenge. So, education and human capital development are key to ensuring adequate sanitation of the country. If peo- ple understand that how they dispose of their waste and faeces determines their quality of life, they will do better. Finally, there is a need for the government at all levels to train and employ more environ- mental health practitioners to help with environmental education and enforce- ment of quality environmental standards across the board.