Nigeria Must Invest In Domestic Institutions To Withstand Health Crisis – WHO

Assistant Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu has urged Nigeria and other African countries to prioritise investments in domestic institutions in order to withstand the health crisis.

Ihekweazu who made this call while delivering a keynote address at the second APIN Public Health Initiatives’ Annual Health Symposium themed, “Securing our Future: Strengthening Global Health Security in Nigeria,” noted that investment and strengthening of domestic institutions and health systems respectively, would engender a better understanding of health crisis and also drive progress.

According to him, Nigeria and middle-income countries must focus on building and strengthening their weak institutions which he insists perpetuates a cycle of dependence.

He said: “The question for us collectively is, how do we build institutions that will respond not only to today’s crisis, not only to today’s crisis but at the same time, lay the foundation for long-term self-reliance and health security.

“All global health security depends on local health and local health security depends on local institutions that can organize themselves to prevent, detect, respond and recover.

Ihekweazu who oversees the Division of Health Emergency Intelligence and Surveillance Systems at WHO, disclosed that Nigeria was the largest beneficiary of investments from the global fund with a budget of about 400 million in 2024 alone and over 4.8 billion invested since 2002.

A former Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Ihekweazu urged middle-income countries including Nigeria to commit financial resources to addressing health challenges confronting the country.

“While foreign partners have a role to play, the ultimate responsibility must rest with us and how we are building and empowering our institutions to do this. Countries must put their own money, put down their own money to act on these challenges and not outsource our problems so completely.

“To do this, countries must put down their own money to act on these challenges and not outsource our problems so completely.”

“We need to focus on strengthening our institutions, not just for today’s crisis, but for tomorrow’s unknowns. Ultimately, our ability to respond to epidemics, to absorb resources and to transform lives, depends on the strength of the institution.

“Strong institutions are not just about responding to an immediate crisis, but about the ability to absorb development resources. It is also about translating aid into action and delivering lasting improvements.

“We truly need a paradigm shift in global health companies building strong, resilient local institutions should be at the centre of efforts for health security and not an afterthought. External actors can be supportive but the leadership, expertise and executive execution must rest with those closest to the challenges

and opportunities. Only then can we ensure the sustainability and true impact of these investments.

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, gave assurances the Federal Government was committed to improving public health outcomes through collaborative and integrated strategies. through the “One Health” approach in order to integrate all programmes and tackle health issues with effective responses.

Represented by the Director of Port Health Services, Dr Nse Akpan, the minister who said this was important in order to contain and eliminate all diseases of importance in the country, added that long-term plans were in place to ensure the elimination and eradication of diseases were achieved.

Pate who acknowledged the progress made in combating diseases such as malaria, HIV, and tuberculosis as leading to a decline in their prevalence, maintained that a multi-sectoral strategy was key to addressing diseases of public health importance.

“So we need to work collectively to ensure that we achieve this. The government cannot do it alone, we need more stakeholders to come up together and see how we can tackle these diseases.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APIN, Dr Prosper Okonkwo noted that the Symposium was aimed at providing a platform for relevant stakeholders to identify the gaps in topical health issues and discover how best to achieve sustainable results, especially in the face of new and re-emerging disease occasioned by climate change.

Okonkwo added that the critical role of strong institutions in global health security was needed to enhance Nigeria’s preparedness for health emergencies.

“We’re just saying, How can we get ready so that we don’t get caught on our way? It’s all about trying to bring up issues that can make us better prepared for things that they say it’s not if, but when.

“What we are saying is how can we make our health systems better ready when things happen? The example that we had was COVID and for countries where their systems were okay, COVID weakened it and for countries that were already weak, COVID finished it.

“What we are saying is can we get our system to a level that can make us ready.”

