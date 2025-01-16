Nigeria Must Honour Memory Of The Dead –Abiodun

Share

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has emphasized the importance of collective efforts to keep Nigeria in unity, saying its indivisibility remains not negotiable.

The governor spoke at the Special Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony to commemorate the Year 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, yesterday.

He said: “We honour them not only for making the ultimate sacrifice but also for the loved ones they have left behind, including their widows and widowers.”

Abiodun reiterated the importance of remembering the fallen heroes beyond just the designated day of January 15 each year.

Share

Please follow and like us: