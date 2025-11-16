Nigeria Must Harness Human Capital To Lead Africa Out Of Poverty – Obasanjo

Nigeria must focus on harnessing its human resources, especially women, to lead Africa from poverty to prosperity, Chief (Mrs.) Bola Obasanjo said at the second edition of The Paul Alaje Colloquium (TPA) themed “Breaking the Cycle: How Nigeria Can Lead Africa from Poverty to Prosperity.”

Mrs. Obasanjo stressed that women, who constitute half of Nigeria’s population and drive the informal economy, remain underrepresented in leadership, underpaid, and undervalued in decision-making. “Empowering women is not just fairness; it is strategic necessity. Any development that leaves women behind is incomplete,” she said, urging policies to ensure equal access to education, healthcare, leadership, and finance.

Convener Dr. Paul Alaje noted that Africa’s poverty stems from under-utilization of resources rather than scarcity. He urged systemic reforms, industrialization, regional value chains, and investment in technical education to transform potential into prosperity.

Highlighting intra-African trade challenges, he said visa restrictions, high costs, and poor transport infrastructure stifle economic integration. Using success stories from South Korea, Singapore, Rwanda, and Botswana, he emphasized disciplined governance, strategic investment, and strong institutions as keys to escaping poverty.

Brig. Gen. Wallace W. Williams, Global Board Chairman of the Africa International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AICCI), called for policy consistency, industrialization, regional integration, and mobilization of domestic and diaspora resources to drive Africa’s economic transformation.

“The continent has people, resources, and vision; what is required now is coordinated leadership and sustained commitment. Africa will rise through unified regional action, not isolated national strategies,” he said.