Unrest escalated in parts of Ghana on Tuesday as protest groups took to the streets, calling for the expulsion of Nigerians over allegations linking them to a surge in crime, including prostitution, ritual killings, and economic offenses.

Widely circulated videos on social media showed dozens of demonstrators, many carrying placards with inflammatory messages such as,

“Nigerians are kidnapping and using people for rituals” and “Our health is at stake due to mass prostitution.”

Other signs accused Nigerians of being behind the disappearance of children and the rise in violence across Ghanaian communities.

Protesters accused Nigerians of almost-colonizing their land and exhibiting wayward behaviors

“Nigerians must go because you can’t be in someone’s country and be doing anyhow. Nigerians must go”

Another protester accused Nigerians—particularly those of Igbo descent—of dominating local markets and acquiring large portions of land

“They even have an Igbo king in Ghana,” the protester claimed. “They have hijacked our lands. It’s only a matter of time; we will take back our country.”

Demonstrators also brandished the photo of a man they alleged was murdered by a Nigerian in Accra, intensifying the unrest. However, the claims could not be independently verified at the time of this report.

As of press time, the Ghanaian government had not released any official communication regarding the protest or its position on the presence of Nigerians in the country.

The incident has raised concerns about a possible diplomatic rift between the two West African neighbours, given their complex history.

Recall that in 1983, Nigeria’s then-President Shehu Shagari ordered the expulsion of nearly two million undocumented immigrants—predominantly Ghanaians—citing economic strain.

The episode, famously captured in the phrase “Ghana Must Go,” remains a delicate and deeply remembered chapter in the nations’ bilateral relations.

Tuesday’s protest stands out as one of the most visible displays of anti-Nigerian sentiment in Ghana in recent years, reigniting conversations around immigration policy, economic rivalry, and rising xenophobia across West Africa.

As of press time, no Nigerian government official had issued a public response to the demonstrations.