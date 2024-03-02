Nigeria Must Focus On Productive Use of Electricity –Presidency

As 100 million Nigerians still struggle to access consistent and affordable power supply, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs Olu Verheijen, has stressed the need for Nigeria to shift focus to using electricity for productive activities. Speaking on the Power and Energy Access session panel at the last day of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) on Friday in Abuja with the theme: “Electricity for All: Bridging the Energy Access Gap,” she noted that the shift in focus would help in improving income and economic growth.

Represented by the Team Lead Power, Office of the SA on Energy to the President, Mrs. Eriye Onagorowa, Verheijen regretted that unlike other climes, businesses operating in Nigeria were becoming less competitive both locally and globally due to the continued struggle with high operational costs and lower productivity, adding that a lack of reliable electricity limits productivity and restricts economic expansion.

While noting that household electrification was a vital step that enhances living standards, she maintained that it merely scratches the surface of the energy sector’s potential to transform society as real energy access goes beyond household license because it seeks to enable a diverse array of activities fundamental to modern existence and economic progress. She said: “We must look at powering businesses, machinery, computers, industrial equipment essential for today’s economy.

“For Africa to unlock its full economic capability, energy solutions must be stable and sustainable. They must support both urban and rural economies. It is clear that an urban society cannot grow without the rural economy and this vision must go beyond home license to energizing industry.”