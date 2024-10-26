Nigeria Must Equip Youths With Skills To Address Restiveness – Academy

Share

As Nigeria searches for development on all fronts, the Director of KAP Film and Television Academy, Mr Seun Soyinka, has said that only high quality training and skills for the youth could stem unemployment rate and youth restiveness in Nigeria.

Soyinka made this remark at the graduation ceremony of 300 students of Advanced Video Editing and Sound Design Programme, in Lagos on Saturday.

The training was organised in partnership with the GIZ Centre for Migration and Development (ZME).

This is against the backdrop of the plan by the Federal Government to develop the creative economy sector.

Soyinka said: “Without high quality training and skills, our youths are going no where in this highly competitive world.

“The short but intensive programme is designed to equip participants with required skills to make them ready to compete and excel globally in their crafts.

“These graduands were carefully selected from a pool of over 300 applicants based on their portfolios and prior experience.”

According to him, participants benefited from hands-on training, working on projects that replicate industry scenarios.

Soyinka said that the curriculum was crafted to prepare the students for in-demand roles in both local and international markets.

He said that KAP Film and Television Academy, established by renowned filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, is dedicated to capacity building in the industry and committed to high-quality training in film and television production.

“With a strong commitment to fostering creative talent, the academy has formed partnerships with global organisations such as GIZ to ensure students receive top-notch education with practical insights into the world of film.

“We are excited to collaborate with GIZ to empower creative minds with essential skills.

“This programme reflects our mission to push the boundaries of film education in Nigeria and equip our students for global opportunities,” he added.

According to him, KAP Academy offers a variety of trainings in filmmaking, from screen writing to directing, acting, production design, post-production and the business of film to develop the Nigerian film industry.

He said that the aim was to produce well-rounded professionals.

“With state-of-the-art facilities and a thriving alumni network, it stands as Nigeria’s premier film school,” Soyinka said.

Share

