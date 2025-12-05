Nigeria Must Embrace Biotechnology To Tackle Food, Environmental Crises — Don

A Professor of Food and Environmental Biotechnology at Redeemer’s University, Ede, Prof. Femi Ayoade, has called on the Federal Government to adopt biotechnology as a strategic tool to address Nigeria’s worsening food insecurity, public-health challenges and environmental crises.

Ayoade made the call on Thursday while delivering the university’s 20th inaugural lecture at the main auditorium.

He said biotechnology had become central to global efforts to improve agriculture, strengthen healthcare systems and mitigate the impact of climate change, stressing that Nigeria must not lag behind in embracing scientific innovation.

“Biotechnology offers innovative solutions that can reshape our agricultural practices, healthcare systems and energy production,” he said. He described the field as a natural gift that should be deployed to support vulnerable populations and advance national development.

Ayoade, however, noted that Nigeria still faces significant barriers preventing it from maximising biotechnology’s potential. These include poor funding, inadequate infrastructure, weak policy implementation and negative public perception.

According to him, Nigeria’s youthful population, natural resources and existing agricultural base place the country at an advantage if the right investments and collaborations are made.

“By strengthening education, fostering public-private partnerships and advancing research, Nigeria can be positioned as a leader in biotechnology on the African continent,” he said.

He stressed that biotechnology must be applied beyond research laboratories and translated into practical solutions that address hunger, disease and environmental degradation.

“As scientists, we must not only seek academic knowledge but also focus on practical, scalable applications that can be implemented in the communities that need them most,” he added.

Ayoade urged policymakers to develop clearer regulatory frameworks, commit to long-term research funding and strengthen partnerships between universities and industries to support commercialisation of scientific innovations.

“Biotech policy is not merely about governance; it is about ensuring that scientific discoveries are translated into solutions that meet the pressing needs of the people,” he said.

He also encouraged private-sector stakeholders to invest in biotechnology development, noting the vast economic prospects in agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals and green energy.

“The journey does not end here. Together, through research, policy advocacy and practical applications, we can advance biotechnology for the greater good of Nigeria and humanity,” he said.

The event was attended by the Vice-Chancellor, members of the university community, invited scholars and guests.