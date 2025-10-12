Nigeria Must Embrace AI Fully From Primary School – Ex-Minister

Former Minister of Power, Prof. Barthlomew Nnaji, has said that Nigeria must fully embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI), beginning from the primary school level.

He stated that AI represents the direction the global community is heading and urged Nigeria not to be left behind.

Nnaji, who is also the Chairman of Geometric Power, made the call at the 70th anniversary of Free Universal Primary Education organized by Independent Newspapers in Lagos, according to a copy of his speech made available to Sunday Telegraph.

He reiterated his call for the Federal, State, and Local Governments to collaborate in providing every public school teacher with a computer, stressing that digital literacy must start with educators.

“The Obasanjo administration once demonstrated this kind of collaboration when all three tiers of government mobilized funds to provide each Divisional Police Office in the country with a Toyota Prado SUV to enhance national security. We can replicate such a model for education,” he said.

Nnaji emphasized the urgent need to improve the quality of education in Nigeria’s public schools, recalling that the system once produced students capable of competing globally.

“When I travelled to the United States in 1977 to study physics, mathematics, and engineering, I did very well because I received competitive education in Nigerian public schools. Can the same be said today about our public school system?” he asked.

Reflecting on the history of Nigeria’s free education policy, he noted that the initiative had lofty goals at inception but faced significant challenges, particularly in the Eastern Region.

He said: “Free education in the East was a qualified success. The Catholic Church, which managed most schools, opposed it, and the region lacked sufficient infrastructure and funding. Yet, communities mobilized themselves, offering scholarships and support that helped bridge educational gaps within two decades.”

Nnaji lauded the era of healthy competition among the regions, which led to the establishment of universities such as the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University); and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“This is the healthy rivalry we should expect among states because it fosters rapid national development,” he said. “Even in the Second Republic, when Governor Jim Nwobodo established the Anambra State University of Science and Technology, Governors Melford Okilo and Lateef Jakande followed with their own state universities. Graduates from those institutions were competitive.”

Marking 70 years of Free Universal Primary Education in Nigeria, Nnaji urged leaders to recommit to educational reform and innovation.

He concluded: “Countries like Germany have prospered through free education at all levels. Our nationalists laid a strong foundation; the real question now is, where do we go from here? What is the future of education in Nigeria?”