Nigeria Must Do Better With Home-Based Coaches – Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said there is need for the Nigeria Football Federation and the Federal Government should treat the homebased coaches better, same way as they have been doing with all the foreign coaches employed.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Oliseh said the disparity between the foreign coach and the home base coaches are so wide while revealing that he was paid N5m a month during his tenure as the coach of the Super Eagles.

The former Nigerian international, who managed the Super Eagles in 2015, expressed his concerns, questioning the pay structure that appears to favour foreign managers over their Nigerian counterparts.

“Some might not like what I’m about to say, but when I was coaching the Super Eagles, my salary was N5m a month—equivalent to about $12,850 at that time,” Oliseh said.

“The late Stephen Keshi won the African Cup of Nations on the same pay. Yet, when we hire foreign coaches, we pay them $70,000 or $56,000, while our best indigenous coaches earn just $12,500. Then we wonder why they don’t perform?”

